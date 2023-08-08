Golf
Did Adam Scott qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs? All you need to know

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 08, 2023 18:53 GMT
Wyndham Championship - Final Round
Wyndham Championship - Final Round

Adam Scott failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in sixteen years after finishing 72nd in the FedEx Cup standings. Despite shooting a low 63 on Sunday, August 6, at the Wyndham Championship, the 43-year-old fell short of securing a spot in Memphis. He concluded his performance at the Sedgefield Country Club tied for seventh place with a total score of 12-under.

However, Scott wasn't the only prominent player to miss out on the Playoffs. Notable names like Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel, and Matt Wallace were also left out of the FedEx Cup this season.

Until this year, Scott was the only player besides Matt Kuchar to have featured in every edition of the FedEx Cup since its inception in 2007.

One of the major reasons for Scott missing out on the Playoffs was his participation in lesser events this season. The former Masters champion has made 15 cuts in 17 starts, securing four top-10 finishes. His best performance of the year was a T5 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Here's a look at Adam Scott's performance this season:

  • Sentry Tournament of Champions: 29
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: T21
  • The Genesis Invitational: 65
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: T31
  • The Players Championship: 71
  • World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31
  • Masters Tournament: T39
  • RBC Heritage: T31
  • Wells Fargo Championship: T5
  • AT&T Byron Nelson: T8
  • PGA Championship: T29
  • the Memorial Tournament: T9
  • U.S. Open: CUT
  • Travelers Championship: T19
  • Genesis Scottish Open: CUT
  • The Open Championship: T33
  • Wyndham Championship: T7

Who qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs? The final list of players explored

Only the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings made it to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which begins on Thursday, August 10 at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Jon Rahm, who won four titles this year, is at the top of the standings. He is followed by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Lucas Glover was the only player to move into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings at Wyndham, as the golfer jumped 63 spots to 49th after winning the event.

Here's the list of players who have qualified for this year's Playoffs:

  1. Jon Rahm
  2. Scottie Scheffler
  3. Rory McIlroy
  4. Max Homa
  5. Wyndham Clark
  6. Brian Harman
  7. Viktor Hovland
  8. Keegan Bradley
  9. Rickie Fowler
  10. Tony Finau
  11. Jason Day
  12. Nick Taylor
  13. Patrick Cantlay
  14. Tom Kim
  15. Sepp Straka
  16. Xander Schauffele
  17. Tyrrell Hatton
  18. Si Woo Kim
  19. Sam Burns
  20. Russell Henley
  21. Emiliano Grillo
  22. Collin Morikawa
  23. Kurt Kitayama
  24. Adam Schenk
  25. Taylor Moore
  26. Tommy Fleetwood
  27. Denny McCarthy
  28. Chris Kirk
  29. Seamus Power
  30. Corey Conners
  31. Jordan Spieth
  32. Sungjae Im
  33. Justin Rose
  34. Sahith Theegala
  35. Lee Hodges
  36. Matt Fitzpatrick
  37. Byeong Hun An
  38. Adam Svensson
  39. Brendon Todd
  40. Eric Cole
  41. Andrew Putnam
  42. Harris English
  43. Patrick Rodgers
  44. Adam Hadwin
  45. J.T. Poston
  46. Tom Hoge
  47. Mackenzie Hughes
  48. Cameron Young
  49. Lucas Glover
  50. Nick Hardy
  51. Alex Smalley
  52. Thomas Detry
  53. Taylor Montgomery
  54. Davis Riley
  55. Brandon Wu
  56. Hayden Buckley
  57. Hideki Matsuyama
  58. Keith Mitchell
  59. Mark Hubbard
  60. Matt Kuchar
  61. Stephan Jaeger
  62. Cam Davis
  63. Sam Ryder
  64. Sam Stevens
  65. Aaron Rai
  66. Beau Hossler
  67. Matt NeSmith
  68. Vincent Norrman
  69. J.J. Spaun
  70. Ben Griffin

Edited by Arshit Garg
