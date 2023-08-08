Did Adam Scott qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs? All you need to know

Adam Scott failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in sixteen years after finishing 72nd in the FedEx Cup standings. Despite shooting a low 63 on Sunday, August 6, at the Wyndham Championship, the 43-year-old fell short of securing a spot in Memphis. He concluded his performance at the Sedgefield Country Club tied for seventh place with a total score of 12-under.

However, Scott wasn't the only prominent player to miss out on the Playoffs. Notable names like Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, Billy Horschel, and Matt Wallace were also left out of the FedEx Cup this season.

Until this year, Scott was the only player besides Matt Kuchar to have featured in every edition of the FedEx Cup since its inception in 2007.

One of the major reasons for Scott missing out on the Playoffs was his participation in lesser events this season. The former Masters champion has made 15 cuts in 17 starts, securing four top-10 finishes. His best performance of the year was a T5 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Here's a look at Adam Scott's performance this season:

Sentry Tournament of Champions: 29

Sony Open in Hawaii: T21

The Genesis Invitational: 65

Arnold Palmer Invitational: T31

The Players Championship: 71

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Masters Tournament: T39

RBC Heritage: T31

Wells Fargo Championship: T5

AT&T Byron Nelson: T8

PGA Championship: T29

the Memorial Tournament: T9

U.S. Open: CUT

Travelers Championship: T19

Genesis Scottish Open: CUT

The Open Championship: T33

Wyndham Championship: T7

Who qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs? The final list of players explored

Only the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings made it to the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which begins on Thursday, August 10 at TPC Southwind in Memphis.

Jon Rahm, who won four titles this year, is at the top of the standings. He is followed by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Lucas Glover was the only player to move into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings at Wyndham, as the golfer jumped 63 spots to 49th after winning the event.

Here's the list of players who have qualified for this year's Playoffs:

Jon Rahm Scottie Scheffler Rory McIlroy Max Homa Wyndham Clark Brian Harman Viktor Hovland Keegan Bradley Rickie Fowler Tony Finau Jason Day Nick Taylor Patrick Cantlay Tom Kim Sepp Straka Xander Schauffele Tyrrell Hatton Si Woo Kim Sam Burns Russell Henley Emiliano Grillo Collin Morikawa Kurt Kitayama Adam Schenk Taylor Moore Tommy Fleetwood Denny McCarthy Chris Kirk Seamus Power Corey Conners Jordan Spieth Sungjae Im Justin Rose Sahith Theegala Lee Hodges Matt Fitzpatrick Byeong Hun An Adam Svensson Brendon Todd Eric Cole Andrew Putnam Harris English Patrick Rodgers Adam Hadwin J.T. Poston Tom Hoge Mackenzie Hughes Cameron Young Lucas Glover Nick Hardy Alex Smalley Thomas Detry Taylor Montgomery Davis Riley Brandon Wu Hayden Buckley Hideki Matsuyama Keith Mitchell Mark Hubbard Matt Kuchar Stephan Jaeger Cam Davis Sam Ryder Sam Stevens Aaron Rai Beau Hossler Matt NeSmith Vincent Norrman J.J. Spaun Ben Griffin