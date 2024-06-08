Did Adam Scott qualify for US Open 2024? All you need to know

As of now, Adam Scott has yet to secure a spot in the field for the US Open 2024. His streak of competing in 91 consecutive Majors is under threat, with only a few days left before the championship.

The US Open is set to take place at Pinehurst No. 2 from Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16. The first tentative list of the field was announced on June 5 after the US Open Final Qualifying, and Adam Scott's name was missing from the list since he lost the qualifying round in a playoff.

Scott tied with Cameron Davis at 7-under after the regulation holes but lost to his fellow countryman in the extra hole. He is now the first alternate and will qualify if a replacement is needed.

Another way Adam Scott could make it to the US Open is by finishing inside the top 60 in the OWGR before the deadline. Scott is currently ranked 60th, but he is not in the field for the Memorial Tournament. He will have to hope that players ranked below him don't overtake him after this week.

Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Jake Knapp, and Taylor Pendrith are among the players ranked below the former Masters champion but are in the field at Muirfield Village.

The 43-year-old golfer has played 91 consecutive Major championships since the 2001 Open Championship. He is only behind Jack Nicklaus in playing the most consecutive Majors. Nicklaus had played a whopping 146 Majors from 1962 to 1998.

How has Adam Scott performed at the US Open in the past?

Adam Scott has made 22 straight appearances at the US Open, missing the cut nine times. His first cut came in 2005, which was his fourth start at the event. He has registered seven top-25s including just three top-10s. His best performance at the US Open came in 2015 when he tied for fourth place.

Here's a look at Adam Scott's performance at the US Open over the years:

2002 - CUT

2003 - CUT

2004 - CUT

2005 - T28

2006 - T21

2007 - CUT

2008 - T26

2009 - T36

2010 - CUT

2011 - CUT

2012 - T15

2013 - T45

2014 - T9

2015 - T4

2016 - T18

2017 - CUT

2018 - CUT

2019 - T7

2020 - T38

2021 - T35

2022 - T14

2023 - CUT