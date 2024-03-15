Did Anthony Kim make the cut at International Series event in Macau? All you need to know

Anthony Kim failed to make the cut at the 2024 International Series Macau. The American golfer returned to compete in professional tournaments after 12 years of hiatus due to illness. However, he did not have an expected comeback and missed the first cut since 2012 at this week's Asian Tour event.

Anthony Kim teed it up at the 2024 International Series Macau, which started with its first round on Thursday, March 14. Kim struggled with his game in the opening round when he shot 74. Although his performance improved in the second round, he still could not make the cut. Kim finished with a score of over par 4, missing the 36-hole cut.

Kim started his game in the tournament's second round on Friday, March 15, with a bogey on the second hole. He added another bogey on the fifth hole and a birdie on the eighth.

He carded a double bogey on the 10th hole and a bogey on the next. Kim made four bogeys, one double bogey and two birdies in the second round to score 70. He missed the cut by eight strokes.

Who made the cut at the International Series event in Macau?

Following the two rounds of the International Series Macau, LIV golfer David Puig settled for the top position in a tie with Jbe' Kruger with a score of under 11.

Several LIV golfers have been playing at the Asian Tour event and have made the cut at the event as well. Mito Pereira settled for a tie for third place, while Pat Perez finished T5 with a score of under 9.

Kalle Samooja, who joined LIV Golf earlier this year, also made the cut at the International Series. Veteran golfers Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia made the cut as well at the tournament.

Here is the list of golfers who made the cut at the International Series Macau:

T1 David Puig: -11

T1 Jbe Kruger : -11

T3 Bjorn Hellgren: -10

T3 Mito Pereira: -10

T5 Carlos Ortiz : -9

T5 Yuta Sugiura: -9

T5 Pat Perez -9

T8 Jason Kokrak -8

T8 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -8

T8 Martin Trainer -8

T8 Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) -8

T8 Minkyu Kim -8

T8 Jeongwoo Ham -8

T8 Tatsunori Shogenji -8

T15 Kalle Samooja -7

T15 Travis Smyth -7

T15 Ben Campbell -7

T15 Lucas Herbert -7

T15 Phachara Khongwatmai -7

T15 Sanghyun Park -7

T15 Trevor Simsby -7

T15 Siddikur Rahman -7

T15 Scott Hend -7

T15 Lee Chieh-po -7

T15 Andy Ogletree -7

T15 Patrick Reed -7

T15 John Catlin -7

T15 Hung Chien-yao -7

T15 Matthew Cheung -7

T15 Mingyu Cho -7

T31 Charng-Tai Sudsom -6

T31 Poom Saksansin -6

T31 Angelo Que -6

T31 Yeongsu Kim -6

T31 Ervin Chang -6

T31 Pattaraphol Khanthacha -6

T31 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam -6

T31 Chan Shih-chang -6

T31 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -6

T31 Younghan Song -6

T31 Kyongjun Moon -6

T42 Sadom Kaewkanjana -5

T42 Leon D'Souza -5

T42 Li Haotong -5

T42 Maverick Antcliff -5

T42 Denwit Boriboonsub -5

T42 Takumi Kanaya -5

T42 Shiv Kapur -5

T42 Carlos Pigem -5

T42 Sergio Garcia -5

T42 Richard T. Lee -5

T42 Steve Lewton -5

T42 Kevin Yuan -5

T42 Hudson Swafford -5

T42 Ian Poulter -5

T42 Justin Quiban -5

T42 Chang Wei-lun -5

T42 Koh Deng Shan -5

T42 Ye Wocheng -5

T60 Kieran Vincent -4

T60 Jaco Ahlers -4

T60 Jaewoong Eom -4

T60 Miguel Carballo -4

T60 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -4

T60 Deyen Lawson -4

T60 William Harrold -4

T60 Guntaek Koh -4

T60 Ho Yu-Cheng -4

T60 Gunn Charoenkul -4

T60 Veer Ahlawat -4

T60 Sarit Suwannarut -4

T60 James Piot -4

T60 Jed Morgan -4