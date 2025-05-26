Did Ben Griffin qualify for The Open Championship after Charles Schwab Challenge win? Perks explored

Ben Griffin won the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, and with the victory, he earned an exemption to play at The Open Championship. The win helped him jump into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, securing his place in the final major of the year.

In addition to that, Griffin also earned an exemption to play at the Masters 2026, along with 500 FedEx Cup points. The American golfer started his campaign at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge with an opening round of 66 and then carded a 63 on the second day of the event, making the cut in the tournament.

Griffin followed it up with a round of 68, and in the finale, carded a 71 to seize the victory. He also earned $1.71 million in prize money. Meanwhile, Matti Schmid settled in second place and earned $1.035 million.

Here is the prize money for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge (only top 30):

Winner Ben Griffin: $1.71 million

2nd Matti Schmid: $1.035 million

3rd Bud Cauley: $655,500

T-4 Tommy Fleetwood: $427,500

T-4 Scottie Scheffler: $427,500

T-6 Aldrich Potgieter: $299,725

T-6 Harry Hall: $299,725

T-6 Ryo Hisatsune: $299,725

T-6 J.J. Spaun: $299,725

T-6 Robert MacIntyre: $299,725

T-11 Gary Woodland: $203,775

T-11 Vince Whaley: $203,775

T-11 Karl Vilips: $203,775

T-11 Andrew Novak: $203,775

T-11 Nick Hardy: $203,775

T-16 Michael Kim: $140,125

T-16 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: $140,125

T-16 Pierceson Coody: $140,125

T-16 Kris Ventura: $140,125

T-16 Emiliano Grillo: $140,125

T-16 Rickie Fowler: $140,125

T-22 Max Greyserman: $88,666.67

T-22 Webb Simpson: $88,666.67

T-22 Matt Wallace: $88,666.67

T-22 Lucas Glover: $88,666.67

T-22 Kurt Kitayama: $88,666.67

T-22 Akshay Bhatia: $88,666.67

T-28 Patrick Rodgers: $60,978.13

T-28 Mac Meissner: $60,978.13

T-28 Sam Stevens: $60,978.13

T-28 Chris Gotterup: $60,978.13

T-28 Mark Hubbard: $60,978.13

T-28 Si Woo Kim: $60,978.13

T-28 John Pak: $60,978.13

T-28 Eric Cole: $60,978.13

A look into Ben Griffin’s performance on the 2025 PGA Tour

Ben Griffin has so far played in 18 tournaments on the PGA Tour in 2025 and has recorded some decent finishes. He previously won the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans; however, since the tournament was a team event, he did not receive any OWGR points from the victory.

Here are the results of the tournaments Ben Griffin played in during 2025 on the PGA Tour:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T45 (65, 70, 70, 68)

The American Express: T7 (66, 69, 66, 68)

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT (72, 77)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69 (69, 70, 73, 76)

WM Phoenix Open: T36 (71, 68, 68, 70)

The Genesis Invitational: T44 (74, 73, 74, 70)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T4 (67, 65, 67, 67)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T4 (68, 65, 66, 69)

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T45 (75, 72, 72, 74)

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (71, 74)

Valspar Championship: CUT (75, 70)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T18 (70, 67, 68, 65)

Valero Texas Open: T40 (70, 70, 76, 74)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 1 (62, 66, 61, 71)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: CUT (69, 69)

Truist Championship: T46 (66, 70, 72, 70)

PGA Championship: T8 (70, 69, 72, 69)

Charles Schwab Challenge: 1 (66, 63, 68, 71)

