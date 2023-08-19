Did a bettor really risk losing over $25,000 on a Brooks Koepka bet at 2023 US Open? All you need to know

Brooks Koepka is a prominent American golfer who has won five major championships in his illustrious career. The 33-year old currently plays in the LIV golf league and was also No.1 for the OWGR and remained in that position for 47 weeks.

The 2023 US Open was filled with drama and excitement as Wyndham Clark won his first major tournament at the Los Angeles Country Club. However, Koepka was considered as one of the favourites to win the tournament. Still, the bettor took a massive risk and placed a $27,600 on the odds that he won't win the tournament.

His calculation came true as Koepka didn't win the tournament and ended the event with a T17 position. If Koepka would have won the 2023 US Open, then the bettor would have been out of a lot of money.

Aditionally, the PGA championship winner lost the event and subsequently the bettor walked away with a meagre $1,705 payout. Koepka had the third best odds to win the tournament while Scottie Scheffler was the favourite. However, it was the underdog Wyndham Clark who took home the win after an amazing performance.

The unusual bet was place via Prophet Exchange where the price was -1600. It was confirmed via Patrick Everson through his Twitter page.

“Large bet we took just now: One user bet $27,600 on Brooks Koepka NOT to win the US Open. The bet would pay $1,705 if Brooks loses.”

As stated by Prophet Exchange owner Jake Benzaquen.

Brooks Koepka's Ryder Cup position in jeopardy due to his association with LIV Golf

The BMW Championship is an interesting event for all American golfers who are looking to qualify for the Ryder Cup. Brooks Koepka currently ranks fifth for the Ryder Cup rankings. However, he isn't part of the PGA Tour due to his association with LIV Golf.

Aditionally, if American golfer Xander Schauffele can manage a strong finish in the BMW Championship, then he will take over Koepka's position. Brooks Koepka is a talented golfer who has won multiple majors. He was also the first golfer to win a Major Tournament while being associated with LIV Golf.

Therefore, his addition to team America can be of great help. However, there will be doubts over his future if he loses his automatic qualification spot to Xander Schauffele.