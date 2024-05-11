Did Blades Brown make the cut at Myrtle Beach Classic 2024? All about the 16-year-old's performance at the South Carolina tournament

Teenage golfer Blades Brown made the cut at the ongoing Myrtle Beach Classic. The 16-year-old made a fine comeback in the second round of the tournament, which was held on Friday, May 10 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Brown, a 16-year-old prodigy from the United States, carded a 67 with four under par in his PGA Tour debut. At the end of the second round, he had an overall score of 3 under par and finished tied at T48. Brown jumped 41 positions from his first round where he carded 1 over 72.

Blades Brown successfully made the cut at Myrtle Beach Classic at the age of 16 years, 11 months and 19 days. After making the cut, he said (via PGA Tour):

"Yesterday was my first time ever playing a PGA TOUR event, so I was a little nerve-wracked the whole day. Today I felt like I was playing the game that I wanted to play. ... It feels surreal. ... It gives me momentum and courage for future events."

Brown made a considerable improvement from six bogeys in the first round to just one in the second. His mother Rhonda Blades Brown, also a former WNBA player said (via PGA Tour):

"He had some crazy bogeys out of nowhere yesterday. But he's only 16 and this is a lot of people. I'm impressed that he's controlling his emotions this well."

Brown said (via PGA Tour):

"This course has some teeth to it. I'm not 100 percent used to that yet."

He notched five birdies in the second round with consecutive birdies on the sixth and seventh holes. A sponsor exemption granted the 16-year-old entry into the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic.

BBrown's hometown is Nashville, Tennessee. He is a sophomore student at the Brentwood Academy and is expected to graduate in 2026. Last year, he became the youngest stroke play co-medalist in U.S. Amateur history, breaking Bobby Jones' 103-year-old record.

A look at Blades Brown's amateur golf record

Blades Brown is currently ranked No. 4 in the AJGA rankings. He is also ranked 148th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and has had five wins in his amateur career. He has had 12 top-10 finishes so far.

He has won the Tennessee Junior Amateur and AJGA Junior last year. He has won the Elite Invitational and Wyndham Invitational in 2023.

Let's take a look at Blades Brown's performances in his amateur career:

2024 Terra Cota Invitational: 9

2024 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley: 19

2024 Dustin Johnson World Junior: 4

2024 AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods: 3

2024 Jones Cup Invitational: 5

2023 South Beach International Amateur: 89

2023 Rolex Tournament of Champions: 16

2023 The Elite Invitational: 1

2023 The Junior PLAYERS Championship presented by Rolex: 13

2023 U.S. Amateur Championship: 17

2023 Boy's Junior PGA Championship: 12

2023 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship: 102

2023 North and South Junior Amateur: 3

2023 Tennessee Junior Amateur: 1

2023 The Western Junior Championship: 9

2023 Wyndham Invitational presented by Odyssey: 1

2023 Tennessee State Open: 5

2023 Huntsville.org Junior Championship: 1

2023 AJGA Junior at Canebrake presented by Piedmont Bank: 1

2023 SPOT X Hotel Junior Championship: 30

2022 South Beach International Amateur: 14