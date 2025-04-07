  • home icon
Did Brian Harman's father also play professional golf? More details about the Valero Texas Open 2025 winner's parents explored

By Rohit Yadav
Modified Apr 07, 2025 11:20 GMT
Valero Texas Open 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Did Brian Harman's father also play professional golf (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

No, Brian Harman's father Eric doesn't play professional golf. The Valero Texas Open 2025 champion doesn't come from a lineage of professional golfers. The 38-year-old clinched his fourth PGA Tour victory at TPC San Antonio on Sunday, April 6.

The PGA Tour golfer was born to Eric and Nancy Harman in Savannah, Georgia, in 1987. His father, Eric, is a practicing dentist in Savannah, while his mother is a chemist. His younger brother, Scott Harman, also practices dentistry with his father.

Talking about his parents' background, Brian Harman said in 2023, via Golf Digest:

"My dad's a dentist, and my mom's a chemist for International Paper, and neither one of my parents played golf at all.
"I have a younger brother, he doesn't play golf, he just got into dental school. So he got accepted this past year, he's going to start in the fall," he added.

Harman played baseball in his initial years and didn't play much golf. In an interview with the PGA Tour in 2011, he shared that when he was 14, his father sat him down and told him that if he wanted to be a professional athlete, it wouldn't be in baseball as he was a "tiny little dude" to succeed in baseball.

Further, despite his son's profession, Eric has never been interested in golf. During Harman's first Masters appearance in 2015, his father said, via Savannah Now:

"I would not go if Brian wasn't playing. I'm honestly not a huge fan of golf."

In 2023, Brian Harman shared with Golf Digest that he quickly got good at golf. He recalled a moment highlighting his early interest in golf when his mother called his father to watch him hit in the backyard, and his dad was impressed. He shared that he spent hours at the local course hitting balls and often received extra bags for free.

A look at Brian Harman's professional golf career

Brian Harman started playing golf at the age of 12. He won numerous accolades in amateur golf and won individual tournaments like the 2003 U.S. Junior Amateur and the 2005 Players Amateur and team events like the Walker Cup (2005, 2009) and Palmer Cup (2007).

Harman turned professional in 2010 and joined the PGA Tour through qualifying school. He has six professional wins so far in his career, with four of them on the PGA Tour. He jumped from 49th to 22nd in the OWGR standings after his recent Valero Texas Open victory.

Let's take a look at Brian Harman's best performances in his professional golf career:

  • 2023 The Open Championship: 1st (Major)
  • 2017 Wells Fargo Championship: 1st (PGA Tour)
  • 2017 U.S. Open: T2 (Major)
  • 2025 Valero Texas Open: 1st (PGA Tour)
  • 2023 Travelers Championship: T2 (PGA Tour)
  • 2024 THE PLAYERS Championship: T2 (PGA Tour)
  • 2014 John Deere Classic: 1st (PGA Tour)
  • 2021 THE PLAYERS Championship: T3 (PGA Tour)
  • 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba: 2nd (PGA Tour)
  • 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: T3 (PGA Tour)
  • 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions: 3rd (PGA Tour)
  • 2014 Northern Trust Open: T3 (PGA Tour)
  • 2022 The Open Championship: T6 (Major)
  • 2015 Travelers Championship: 3rd (PGA Tour)
  • 2022 The RSM Classic: T2 (PGA Tour)
Edited by Hitesh Nigam
