Did Charley Hull break into top-10 in golf rankings after Black Desert Championship?

Charley Hull had another underwhelming outing on the LPGA Tour as she tied for 40th at the Black Desert Championship. This didn't help her move up in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings, as she remained outside the top 10.
As of May 5, Charley Hull was ranked 14th in this week's golf ranking update. She slipped out of the top 10 last week after missing the cut at the Chevron Championship. This is her worst ranking since the Maybank Championship in October.
Speaking of the season, the English star has made just one top-10 finish in six starts. Last week, Charley Hull carded four straight 70s to finish at 8-under, 18 shots behind the winner.
Latest rankings feat. Charley Hull explored
As per the latest ranking, Nelly Korda remains at the top, followed by Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko. Ruoning Yin, who finished as joint runner-up in Utah last week, is ranked fourth, while Haeran Ryu has moved to fifth after last Sunday's win.
Here's a look at the latest women's golf rankings (top 50):
- Nelly Korda (USA): 10.45 pts
- Jeeno Thitikul (THA): 7.41 pts
- Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.67 pts
- Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.66 pts
- Haeran Ryu (KOR): 5.04 pts
- Lilia Vu (USA): 4.88 pts
- Hannah Green (AUS): 4.66 pts
- Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.48 pts
- Jin Young Ko (KOR): 4.31 pts
- Lauren Coughlin (USA): 4.23 pts
- Angel Yin (USA): 4.22 pts
- Ayaka Furue (JPN): 4.21 pts
- Mao Saigo (JPN): 3.96 pts
- Charley Hull (ENG): 3.80 pts
- Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 3.64 pts
- Celine Boutier (FRA): 3.49 pts
- Rio Takeda (JPN): 3.48 pts
- Amy Yang (KOR): 3.26 pts
- Esther Henseleit (GER): 3.10 pts
- Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.02 pts
- Minjee Lee (AUS): 3.02 pts
- Akie Iwai (JPN): 3.00 pts
- Yealimi Noh (USA): 2.94 pts
- Ina Yoon (KOR): 2.82 pts
- Megan Khang (USA): 2.65 pts
- Rose Zhang (USA): 2.63 pts
- Yuka Saso (JPN): 2.55 pts
- Patty Tavatanakit (THA): 2.54 pts
- A Lim Kim (KOR): 2.53 pts
- Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.51 pts
- Ally Ewing (USA): 2.50 pts
- Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.48 pts
- Maja Stark (SWE): 2.47 pts
- Allisen Corpuz (USA): 2.40 pts
- Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 2.40 pts
- Nasa Hataoka (JPN): 2.35 pts
- Ji Yai Shin (KOR): 2.34 pts
- Linn Grant (SWE): 2.27 pts
- Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.18 pts
- Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 2.18 pts
- Hye Jin Choi (KOR): 2.13 pts
- Sei Young Kim (KOR): 2.11 pts
- Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.09 pts
- Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.08 pts
- Xiyu Lin (CHN): 2.08 pts
- Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.07 pts
- Sarah Schmelzel (USA): 1.94 pts
- Jiyoung Park (KOR): 1.94 pts
- Youmin Hwang (KOR): 1.92 pts
- Chanettee Wannasaen (THA): 1.91 pts