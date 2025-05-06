Did Charley Hull break into top-10 in golf rankings after Black Desert Championship?

Charley Hull had another underwhelming outing on the LPGA Tour as she tied for 40th at the Black Desert Championship. This didn't help her move up in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings, as she remained outside the top 10.

As of May 5, Charley Hull was ranked 14th in this week's golf ranking update. She slipped out of the top 10 last week after missing the cut at the Chevron Championship. This is her worst ranking since the Maybank Championship in October.

Speaking of the season, the English star has made just one top-10 finish in six starts. Last week, Charley Hull carded four straight 70s to finish at 8-under, 18 shots behind the winner.

Latest rankings feat. Charley Hull explored

As per the latest ranking, Nelly Korda remains at the top, followed by Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko. Ruoning Yin, who finished as joint runner-up in Utah last week, is ranked fourth, while Haeran Ryu has moved to fifth after last Sunday's win.

Here's a look at the latest women's golf rankings (top 50):

Nelly Korda (USA): 10.45 pts Jeeno Thitikul (THA): 7.41 pts Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.67 pts Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.66 pts Haeran Ryu (KOR): 5.04 pts Lilia Vu (USA): 4.88 pts Hannah Green (AUS): 4.66 pts Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.48 pts Jin Young Ko (KOR): 4.31 pts Lauren Coughlin (USA): 4.23 pts Angel Yin (USA): 4.22 pts Ayaka Furue (JPN): 4.21 pts Mao Saigo (JPN): 3.96 pts Charley Hull (ENG): 3.80 pts Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 3.64 pts Celine Boutier (FRA): 3.49 pts Rio Takeda (JPN): 3.48 pts Amy Yang (KOR): 3.26 pts Esther Henseleit (GER): 3.10 pts Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.02 pts Minjee Lee (AUS): 3.02 pts Akie Iwai (JPN): 3.00 pts Yealimi Noh (USA): 2.94 pts Ina Yoon (KOR): 2.82 pts Megan Khang (USA): 2.65 pts Rose Zhang (USA): 2.63 pts Yuka Saso (JPN): 2.55 pts Patty Tavatanakit (THA): 2.54 pts A Lim Kim (KOR): 2.53 pts Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.51 pts Ally Ewing (USA): 2.50 pts Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.48 pts Maja Stark (SWE): 2.47 pts Allisen Corpuz (USA): 2.40 pts Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 2.40 pts Nasa Hataoka (JPN): 2.35 pts Ji Yai Shin (KOR): 2.34 pts Linn Grant (SWE): 2.27 pts Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.18 pts Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 2.18 pts Hye Jin Choi (KOR): 2.13 pts Sei Young Kim (KOR): 2.11 pts Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.09 pts Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.08 pts Xiyu Lin (CHN): 2.08 pts Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.07 pts Sarah Schmelzel (USA): 1.94 pts Jiyoung Park (KOR): 1.94 pts Youmin Hwang (KOR): 1.92 pts Chanettee Wannasaen (THA): 1.91 pts

