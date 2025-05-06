  • home icon
  • Did Charley Hull break into top-10 in golf rankings after Black Desert Championship?

Did Charley Hull break into top-10 in golf rankings after Black Desert Championship?

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 06, 2025 05:30 GMT
Ford Championship Presented By Wild Horse Pass 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Charley Hull (Image Source: Getty)

Charley Hull had another underwhelming outing on the LPGA Tour as she tied for 40th at the Black Desert Championship. This didn't help her move up in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings, as she remained outside the top 10.

As of May 5, Charley Hull was ranked 14th in this week's golf ranking update. She slipped out of the top 10 last week after missing the cut at the Chevron Championship. This is her worst ranking since the Maybank Championship in October.

Speaking of the season, the English star has made just one top-10 finish in six starts. Last week, Charley Hull carded four straight 70s to finish at 8-under, 18 shots behind the winner.

Latest rankings feat. Charley Hull explored

As per the latest ranking, Nelly Korda remains at the top, followed by Jeeno Thitikul and Lydia Ko. Ruoning Yin, who finished as joint runner-up in Utah last week, is ranked fourth, while Haeran Ryu has moved to fifth after last Sunday's win.

Here's a look at the latest women's golf rankings (top 50):

  1. Nelly Korda (USA): 10.45 pts
  2. Jeeno Thitikul (THA): 7.41 pts
  3. Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.67 pts
  4. Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.66 pts
  5. Haeran Ryu (KOR): 5.04 pts
  6. Lilia Vu (USA): 4.88 pts
  7. Hannah Green (AUS): 4.66 pts
  8. Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.48 pts
  9. Jin Young Ko (KOR): 4.31 pts
  10. Lauren Coughlin (USA): 4.23 pts
  11. Angel Yin (USA): 4.22 pts
  12. Ayaka Furue (JPN): 4.21 pts
  13. Mao Saigo (JPN): 3.96 pts
  14. Charley Hull (ENG): 3.80 pts
  15. Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 3.64 pts
  16. Celine Boutier (FRA): 3.49 pts
  17. Rio Takeda (JPN): 3.48 pts
  18. Amy Yang (KOR): 3.26 pts
  19. Esther Henseleit (GER): 3.10 pts
  20. Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.02 pts
  21. Minjee Lee (AUS): 3.02 pts
  22. Akie Iwai (JPN): 3.00 pts
  23. Yealimi Noh (USA): 2.94 pts
  24. Ina Yoon (KOR): 2.82 pts
  25. Megan Khang (USA): 2.65 pts
  26. Rose Zhang (USA): 2.63 pts
  27. Yuka Saso (JPN): 2.55 pts
  28. Patty Tavatanakit (THA): 2.54 pts
  29. A Lim Kim (KOR): 2.53 pts
  30. Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.51 pts
  31. Ally Ewing (USA): 2.50 pts
  32. Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.48 pts
  33. Maja Stark (SWE): 2.47 pts
  34. Allisen Corpuz (USA): 2.40 pts
  35. Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 2.40 pts
  36. Nasa Hataoka (JPN): 2.35 pts
  37. Ji Yai Shin (KOR): 2.34 pts
  38. Linn Grant (SWE): 2.27 pts
  39. Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.18 pts
  40. Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 2.18 pts
  41. Hye Jin Choi (KOR): 2.13 pts
  42. Sei Young Kim (KOR): 2.11 pts
  43. Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.09 pts
  44. Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.08 pts
  45. Xiyu Lin (CHN): 2.08 pts
  46. Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.07 pts
  47. Sarah Schmelzel (USA): 1.94 pts
  48. Jiyoung Park (KOR): 1.94 pts
  49. Youmin Hwang (KOR): 1.92 pts
  50. Chanettee Wannasaen (THA): 1.91 pts
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

