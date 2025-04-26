Did Charley Hull make the cut at the Chevron Championship 2025?

Charley Hull failed to make the cut at the Chevron Championship 2025 after shooting a 1-over 73 in the second round. Following Day 2 action, she finished at 4-over and missed the cutline by two strokes.
On Friday, April 26, Hull entered Carlton Woods at 3-over. She was above the projected cutline and needed a better round to advance to the weekend. She started steadily and was at even par after 13 holes, with one bogey and a birdie. However, she bogeyed two back-to-back holes while showing some urgency. The birdie came on the 18th, but it was too little, too late for the English star.
Hull wasn't the only player to miss the cut at the Chevron Championship 2025. Other popular names like Hannah Green, Celine Boutier, and Gaby Lopez also missed the weekend.
This is Charley Hull's first missed cut of the season, and before this week, she hadn't finished outside the top 20 in a stroke play event.
Here's a look at Charley Hull's performance this LPGA Tour season:
- The Chevron Championship 2025: CUT (+4: 75, 73)
- T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28 (-25)
- Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T11 (-17: 63, 69, 68, 71)
- HSBC Women's World Championship: T4 (-7: 69, 70, 68, 74)
- Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T19 (-8: 68, 72, 66, 70)
Charley Hull's performance at the Chevron Championship 2025 explored
Here's a look at Charley Hull's hole-by-hole performance at the Chevron Championship:
Round 1: 75
Back Nine (starting from Hole 10): 35
- Par 4, Hole 10: Birdie (3)
- Par 4, Hole 11: Par (4)
- Par 3, Hole 12: Par (3)
- Par 5, Hole 13: Birdie (4)
- Par 4, Hole 14: Par (4)
- Par 4, Hole 15: Par (4)
- Par 4, Hole 16: Bogey (5)
- Par 3, Hole 17: Par (3)
- Par 5, Hole 18: Par (5)
Front Nine (starting from Hole 1) 40
- Par 4, Hole 1: Par (4)
- Par 4, Hole 2: Par (4)
- Par 3, Hole 3: Par (3)
- Par 5, Hole 4: Bogey (6)
- Par 4, Hole 5: Par (4)
- Par 4, Hole 6: Bogey (5)
- Par 3, Hole 7: Par (3)
- Par 5, Hole 8: Birdie (4)
- Par 4, Hole 9: Triple bogey (7)
Round 2: 73
Front Nine (starting from Hole 1): 36
- Par 4, Hole 1: Par (4)
- Par 4, Hole 2: Par (4)
- Par 3, Hole 3: Par (3)
- Par 5, Hole 4: Par (5)
- Par 4, Hole 5: Par (4)
- Par 4, Hole 6: Par (4)
- Par 3, Hole 7: Par (3)
- Par 5, Hole 8: Bogey (6)
- Par 4, Hole 9: Birdie (3)
Back Nine (starting from Hole 10): 37
- Par 4, Hole 10: Par (4)
- Par 4, Hole 11: Par (4)
- Par 3, Hole 12: Par (3)
- Par 5, Hole 13: Par (5)
- Par 4, Hole 14: Par (4)
- Par 4, Hole 15: Bogey (5)
- Par 4, Hole 16: Bogey (5)
- Par 3, Hole 17: Par (3)
- Par 5, Hole 18: Birdie (4)