Did Charley Hull win the first round of Sunningdale Foursomes? Scorecard explored

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall had a successful start at the 91st Sunningdale Foursomes. The duo posted a one-up win over Ella Butteriss and Daniel Butteriss in the opening round.

On Tuesday, March 11, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall entered to compete in the annual Sunningdale Foursomes at Sunningdale Golf Club, England. The event features several top names from golf as well as other fields in action over the week.

A total of 128 players are in action at the Sunningdale Foursomes. While several players have qualified for the final 32, many will tee off on Wednesday, March 12, to play the second round.

Among other big names, Louis Cohen Boyer and Hugo Rouillon posted a one-up win over Matthew Wylie and soccer star Gareth Bale. Alex Fitzpatrick and his partner Will Hawksworth registered a two-up win against Martin and Robin Young.

When will Charley Hull tee off at the Sunningdale Foursomes, Round 2?

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall will face Ellie Gower and John Wilding in the second round of the Sunningdale Foursomes. Their match will start on Wednesday at 8 am local time.

Here's a look at the upcoming matches at the Sunningdale Foursomes, Day 2 (all times local):

Upper Half

8:00 am: Charley Hull & Georgia Hall vs Ellie Gower & John Wilding

8:08 am: Chloe Ryan & Brandon St. John vs Harry Malin & Luke Jenkins

8:16 am: Terry Nicholls & Alex Keefe vs Eliot Baker & Charlie Robb

8:24 am: Gary McNeill & Matthew McAlpin vs Tom Shadbolt & Ben Evans

8:32 am: Zoe McLean-Tattan & Patrick McLean-Tattan vs Andy May & Ian Dudman

8:40 am: Charlotte Naughton & Paul Fiddes vs Heather MacRae & Holly Morgan

8:48 am: Harry Bigham & Sam Hessian vs Louis Cohen Boyer & Hugo Rouillon

8:56 am: David Corben & Harry Crockett vs Jonathan Rafferty & Daniel Torrance

9:04 am: Graham Powell & Greg Hughes vs Will Hawksworth & Alex Fitzpatrick

9:12 am: Emily Slater & Andrew George vs Toby Peters & Richard McEvoy

9:20 am: Will Percival & Thomas Thurloway vs Leyton Hardwick & Stuart Boyle

9:28 am: Mark Roberts & Oliver Fisher vs Robert McGuirk & Liam Brown

Lower Half

8:00 am: Nick Newbold & Anthony Plummer vs Luke Harries & Oliver Lewis-Perkins

8:08 am: Maxwell Martin & Matthew Hibbs vs Rupert Kellock & Jody Fanagan

8:16 am: Nicola Slater & Hannah Holden vs Monty Holcombe & Oscar Lent

8:24 am: Andrew Minnikin & Philip Ridden vs Liam Phipps & Patrick Ruff

8:32 am: Sam Bairstow & Kris Kim vs Todd Clements & Elliott Fullalove

8:40 am: Lottie Woodham & Ben Clayton vs Callum Shinkwin & Dan Brooks

8:48 am: Jack Frances & Oliver Chesterman vs Fraser Macleod & Sam Prince

8:56 am: Oliver Toyer & Sam Marshall vs Duncan Hodgson & James Morrison

9:04 am: Matilde Santilli & Alessio Artino vs Paddy Mullins & Matt Roberts

9:12 am: Angus Flanagan & Harry Walch vs Jon Hopkins & Haley Yerxa

9:20 am: Jake Antoun & Mark Trow vs Guy Shoesmith & Clifford Gough

9:28 am: George Saunders & Aadam Syed vs James Johnson & Josh Balson-Scales

