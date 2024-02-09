“Did a few chess puzzles” – Sahith Theegala reveals how he spends a rain delay while leading the WM Phoenix Open

Amid the weather delay in the opening round of the WM Phoenix Open, Sahith Theegala spent time with his parents in the players' dining room and then had a heavy breakfast. With the clubhouse at TPC Scottsdale being too crowded, he sat in the car to warm himself up and then went on to listen to music and play chess on the phone.

Following three-and-a-half hours of delay, Theegala teed off and then carded a 6-under 65 in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, which was affected by the storm and rain. He sank seven birdies and a bogey on the first day to take the lead after the first round.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Thursday, the 26-year-old American revealed how he spent the rain delay at the TPC Scottsdale.

"I just hung in player dining with my parents for a bit, and then had a bite to eat. I usually don't eat lunch on tournament days, I just eat heavy breakfast, bigger dinner. I had a lunch. Then sat in the car for an hour, just for warmth," he said.

"The locker room was crowded and there weren't a lot of places available to sit, so just went in the car with my trainer and caddie and just, honestly, just scrolled on my phone, listened to some tunes, did a few chess puzzles, and that was about it. But I'm going to try and stay off my phone tomorrow. I know it's going to be a while until I tee off, but hopefully I tee off tomorrow," Theegala added.

Only 65 players were able to complete 18 holes on the first day of the WM Phoenix Open. Shane Lowry was the second-best player on Thursday, alongside S.H. Kim, as both shot 4-under 67.

When will Sahith Theegala tee off at the WM Phoenix Open on Friday?

Sahith Theegala is paired with Adam Svensson and Brendon Todd in the second round of the WM Phoenix Open. The trio will tee off on the first hole at TPC Scottsdale on Friday, February 9, at 3:06 p.m. ET.

Although Theegal finished T39 at the TPC Scottsdale last year, he ended up in joint third place after leading through 54 holes on his debut here in 2022. He will be looking to cross the final hurdle this time.

The first round of the WM Phoenix Open will resume at 9:30 a.m. ET. Half of the field has yet to complete the first round before heading to the second round.