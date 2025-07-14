Did Chris Gotterup qualify for The Open Championship? Genesis Scottish Open winner's perks explored

Following the win at the Genesis Scottish Open, Chris Gotterup has qualified for the Open Championship for the first time in his career. The win also helped him bag 500 FedEx Cup points and earn a paycheck of $1.575 million.
On Sunday, July 13, Gotterup teed off in the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open with a joint 54-hole lead at the top, alongside Rory McIlroy. He fired a 4-under 66 on Day 4 at Renaissance Club to aggregate at 15-under and post a two-shot win over Marco Penge and McIlroy.
With the help of the win on Sunday, Gotterup ensured his berth at the Open Championship. The 25-year-old has qualified for the final major and is the latest to join the 156-player field alongside Matti Schmid and Nicolai Højgaard as the top finishers this week not yet eligible for the event.
The second career PGA Tour title also helped Chris Gotterup with other perks as well. While he already had membership through 2026, it has been extended to 2027. Besides, he has also earned qualifications for the Sentry, the Players Championship, the Masters Tournament, and the PGA Championship next year.
How has Chris Gotterup performed at the PGA Tour 2025 season?
Here's a look at Chris Gotterup's performance this season so far:
- The Sentry: T46, -12 (72, 69, 71, 68)
- Sony Open in Hawaii: CUT, E (71, 69)
- The American Express: CUT, -7 (67, 75, 67)
- Farmers Insurance Open: T25, E (71, 69, 73, 75)
- WM Phoenix Open: CUT, E (73, 69)
- Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: CUT, -1 (70, 71)
- Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: CUT, -4 (72, 66)
- Puerto Rico Open: T16, -15 (63, 70, 70, 70)
- THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT, +2 (73, 73)
- Valspar Championship: CUT, +5 (75, 72)
- Texas Children's Houston Open: T18, -10 (69, 68, 67, 66)
- Valero Texas Open: CUT, +1 (75, 70)
- Corales Puntacana Championship: T18, -9 (65, 73, 74, 67)
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: T12, -22 (63, 69, 65, 69)
- THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T15, -15 (68, 66, 71, 64)
- ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic: T13, -11 (67, 70, 71, 65)
- Charles Schwab Challenge: T28, -3 (67, 65, 75, 70)
- RBC Canadian Open: CUT, -2 (69, 69)
- U.S. Open: T23, +8 (76, 69, 69, 74)
- Rocket Classic: T26, -15 (72, 66, 65, 70)
- John Deere Classic: T21, -13 (66, 69, 67, 69)
- Genesis Scottish Open: 1, -15 (68, 61, 70, 66)