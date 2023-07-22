Did Christo Lamprecht make the cut at the Open Championship 2023? Breakout amateur golfer’s standing explored

Christo Lamprecht managed to make the cut at the Open Championship 2023 after shooting an 8-over 79 on Friday, July 21st, resulting in an overall score of 3-over.

Amateur champion Lamprecht experienced two extremely contrasting days at the Royal Liverpool. The young golfer finished as the joint first-round leader on Thursday after a 65 but struggled to find his feet the following day.

The 22-year-old South African began the second day with a bogey and continued to struggle, making four more bogeys in the next six holes. The back nine was no better, as he ended up making three more bogeys. Conversely, he couldn't manage to make a single birdie during the Friday round.

For the uninitiated, Lamprecht had earned the invitation for this year's Open Championship and next year's Masters and US Open after triumphing at the Amateur Championship last month. He had beaten Ronan Kleu of Switzerland by 3-and-2 to become the third South African Amateur Champion in the past six years.

Who missed the cut at the Open Championship 2023?

Colline Morikawa failed to make it to the weekend of the 151st Open

Here are the players who missed the cut at the 151st Open:

Kyung Nam Kang: +4

Taylor Moore: +4

Ben Griffin: +4

Keegan Bradley: +4

Collin Morikawa: +4

Pablo Larrazabal: +4

Seamus Power: +4

Kazuki Yasumori: +4

Tom Hoge: +5

Sahith Theegala: +5

Joaquin Niemann: +5

Lucas Herbert: +5

Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a): +5

Harris English: +5

Yannik Paul: +5

Kazuki Higa: +6

Michael Kim: +6

Billy Horschel: +6

Matt Wallace: +6

Francesco Molinari: +6

Keita Nakajima: +6

Tony Finau: +6

Justin Rose: +6

Nick Taylor: +6

Kalle Samooja: +6

Trey Mullinax: +6

Sam Burns: +6

Chris Kirk: +6

K.H. Lee: +6

Davis Riley: +6

Bio Kim: +6

Rasmus Hojgaard: +7

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a): +7

Ockie Strydom: +7

Ewen Ferguson: +7

Nacho Elvira: +7

Russell Henley: +7

Charl Schwartzel: +7

Connor Syme: +7

Talor Gooch: +7

Shane Lowry: +7

Si Woo Kim: +7

Dan Bradbury: +7

Travis Smyth: +8

Seungsu Han: +8

Marco Penge: +8

Darren Clarke: +8

Thorbjrn Olesen: +8

Daniel Hillier: +9

Phil Mickelson: +9

Haydn Barron: +9

Tiger Christensen (a): +9

Callum Shinkwin: +10

David Micheluzzi: +10

Branden Grace: +10

Alex Maguire (a): +10

Ernie Els: +10

Taiga Semikawa: +10

Justin Thomas: +11

Marc Warren: +11

Connor McKinney: +11

Takumi Kanaya: +11

Lee Hodges: +11

Denny McCarthy: +12

John Daly: +12

Adam Schenk: +12

Alejandro Caizares: +12

Graeme Robertson: +12

Oliver Farr: +12

Dustin Johnson: +13

Martin Rohwer: +13

Kensei Hirata: +14

Kyle Barker: +14

Harrison Crowe (a): +14

Jorge Campillo: +14

Hiroshi Iwata: +14

Gunner Wiebe: +16

Taichi Kho: +18

Adri Arnaus: +21

Jazz Janewattananond: +22

When will Christ Lamprecht tee off for the third round of the Open Championship?

Andrew Putnam during the 151st Open

Amateur Christo Lamprecht is paired with Andrew Putnam for the third round of the 151st Open and will resume play on Saturday, July 22 at 4:35 am EST. Putnam carded a 2-over 73 on Friday to aggregate at 3-over.