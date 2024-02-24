Did defending champion Tony Finau make the cut at 2024 Mexico Open? All you need to know

Defending champion Tony Finau carded a 4-under 67 in the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta to aggregate at 6-under after two rounds. He safely made it to the weekend cut after sitting at T9 ahead of the third round.

Finau started with a birdie on the first hole but then went on to make two bogeys and a birdie to conclude the front nine at par. On the back nine, he sank a birdie on the tenth and then made an eagle two holes later. He made his third bogey of the day on the 14th before concluding the day's play with another eagle.

During the post-round interview, the 34-year-old golfer reflected on his recovery from the latter half of the Friday round at the Mexico Open.

"That was huge to finish like that, get myself right back in striking distance with 36 to go. Kind of a sloppy day. Outside of the eagles, kind of a sloppy day, but obviously eagles make up for it pretty fast. To have two eagles kind of on my last seven holes really kept me in the golf tournament, so that was nice to finish that way," he said.

Finau added that he would be careful about his sloppy putting in the remaining two rounds of the Mexico Open.

"No three-putts. I've had a couple over the first couple days, kind of sloppy. Hitting good shots on par 5s to the middle of the green, walking away with par, that's not what you're looking for to try to win a tournament. So I've got to clean that up and hit more fairways," he continued.

"I feel like I hit a lot of fairways today. Yesterday I didn't hit the driver very good, so subsequently my score wasn't as good. If I can hit the driver nicely on the weekend, I think we can make a run at this," Finau added.

When will Tony Finau tee off for the third round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta?

Tony Finau is paired with Justin Lower for the Saturday round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta. The duo will tee off from the first hole at 11:50 a.m. ET.

Day 3 at Vidanta Vallarta will begin at 8:25 am ET with Ryo Hisatsune. 36-hole leaders Alvaro Ortiz and Jake Knapp will tee off on Saturday at 1:35 p.m. ET.

Matt Wallace and Sami Välimäki, the other two leaders, will be the last duo to tee off. The pair will begin their round at 1:45 am ET.