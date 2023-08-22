Did Jordan Spieth qualify for the 2023 Tour Championship?

Jordan Spieth has had a tough post season playoff so far, but he has made it to the last leg of the FedEx Cup - the Tour Championship. He shot a 2 over 72 on Saturday during the third round of the BMW Championship, marking his worst score of the week.

However, Spieth has managed to just make it through the BMW Championship, as he is ranked 29th in the FedEx Cup rankings for the 2023 Tour Championship. He currently sits at 1506 points, 2712 points behind the leader Scottie Scheffler.

His chances of making the Championship were looking bleak but Adam Schenk shot a 71 on his final day, allowing for Jordan Spieth and Straka to be bumped up into the standings.

Jordan Spieth has had a disappointing 2022-23 season, failing to make six cuts out of his 20 starts. He bogeyed the last two holes on the course on Sunday. Speith finished sixth at the Phoenix Open, after a rocky start to the year. He had a T4 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and added a third place finish at the Valspar Championship.

He lost against Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff at the RBC Heritage and even finished fourth at the Masters. However, he faced a cut at the US Open and the Scottish Open. He will be looking to close out his season in a strong fashion at the Tour Championship.

Full field for the 2023 Tour Championship

Following is the full field for the 2023 Tour Championship:

Scottie Scheffler

Viktor Hovland

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Lucas Glover

Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay

Brian Harman

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Russell Henley

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler

Xander Schauffele

Tom Kim

Sungjae Im

Tony Finau

Corey Conners

Si Woo Kim

Taylor Moore

Nick Taylor

Adam Schenk

Collin Morikawa

Jason Day

Sam Burns

Emiliano Grillo

Tyrrell Hatton

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Scottie Scheffler is the top favorite to win the Championship, with +140 odds. The 27-year-old will tee of with a score of -10 and is expected to win. Rory McIlroy is a close second, with odds of +330. Viktor Hovland, who won the BMW Championship, is third on the favorites list with odds of +500.