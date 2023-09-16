Did Justin Thomas make the cut at the 2023 Fortinet Championship? Ryder Cup-bound golfer’s standing explored

Justin Thomas made the Friday cut at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. The golfer tied for sixth place alongside Ryder Cup teammate and defending champion Max Homa. The golfer carded an impressive 67 on Friday at 8 under, four shots back of event leader Sahith Theegala after 36 holes.

Thomas followed up on his opening 69. The 30-year-old golfer, who came into the event with a swing fix and a new driver in place, improved from 61st to fifth in strokes gained and increased his average driving distance by 12 yards. The PGA Tour star looked confident in his game at Silverado.

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Justin Thomas came into the Fortinet Championship with a lot of criticism on his back. The star golfer faced heat after he was announced as a wildcard pick into the US Ryder Cup team by captain Zach Johnson.

Fans raised voices as he was picked over the likes of Keegan Bradley and Lucas Glover, despite his failing to make the 2023 FedEx Cup playoffs. Thomas seems to have found his form at Silverado and will be eyeing for a strong finish this weekend.

Expand Tweet

When will Justin Thomas tee off at the 2023 Fortinet Championship Day 3?

The PGA Tour star has a late tee-off along with other leaders. Thomas will tee off on Saturday at 4:30 pm. He will take the first tee alongside Kelly Kraft, who sits solo fifth on the leaderboard. He will follow the pairing of Cam Davis and Sam Ryder, while the duo of Sangmoon Bae and Eric Cole will follow him at 4:40 pm.

It’ll be interesting to see how Thomas finishes the Fortinet Championship. The golfer came into the event as the second favorite to win it, behind two-time defending champion Max Homa.

Here are the complete Round 3 tee times for the Fortinet Championship (All times ET):

1st tee

11:00 am - Carl Yuan, Preston Summerhays

11:10 am - Andrew Landry, Satoshi Kodaira

11:20 am - Kevin Kisner, Luke List

11:30 am - Ben Crane, Carson Young

11:40 am - Stephan Jaeger, Doug Ghim

11:50 am - Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski

12:00 pm - Troy Merritt, Chez Reavie

12:15 pm - Matthias Schwab, Ben Taylor

12:25 pm - Greyson Sigg, William McGirt

12:35 pm - Tyson Alexander, J.J. Spaun

12:45 pm - Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh

12:55 pm - Kevin Streelman, Russell Knox

1:05 pm - Hank Lebioda, Brendon Todd

1:15 pm - Martin Laird, Patton Kizzire

1:30 pm - Brice Garnett, Beau Hossler

1:40 pm - Zac Blair, Vince Whaley

1:50 pm - Jimmy Walker, Dylan Wu

2:00 pm - Peter Malnati, Mackenzie Hughes

2:10 pm - Lucas Herbert, Sam Stevens

2:20 pm - Erin van Rooyen, Chad Ramey

2:30 pm - D.J. Trahan, David Lipsky

2:45 pm - Scott Harrington, Tom Johnson

2:55 pm - James Hahn, Mark Hubbard

3:05 pm - Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley

3:15 pm - Austin Cook, Sung Kang

3:25 pm - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore

3:35 pm - Matt Kuchar, K.H. Lee

3:45 pm - Martin Trainer, Robby Shelton

4:00 pm - Callum Tarren, Harry Hall

4:10 pm - Justin Lower, Max Homa

4:20 pm - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

4:30 pm - Kelly Kraft, Justin Thomas

4:40 pm - Sangmoon Bae, Eric Cole

4:50 pm - Sahith Theegala, S.H. Kim

The 2023 Fortinet Championship final round tee times will be updated after Saturday's play.