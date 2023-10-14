Did Lexi Thompson make the cut at the Shriners Children’s Open?

Lexi Thompson made an incredible breakthrough when she was selected as the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event. The 28-year-old has dominated the LPGA Tour for quite some seasons now and even starred in the prestigious Solheim Cup.

The American professional was hoping to become the first women golfer to make the cut in a PGA Tour event since 1945. Thompson started the Shriners Children's Open in decent form, but a run of bogeys in the last five holes led to her missing the cut at the TPC Summerlin.

Lexi Thompson started the tournament in impeccable fashion when she hit five birdies with a score of two-over 73. However, she wasn't able to maintain her form, resulting in her missing the cut. Still, the 28-year-old was excited to feature in the tournament and garnered massive interest from fans around the world.

Thomson missed the cut by three strokes but delivered an applauding result for many women golfers around the world.

She was coming strong from her exceptional performance in the Solheim Cup and wanted to replicate it at the Shriners Children's Open. However, she was excited about the opportunity and felt exalted after representing LPGA Tour golfers in a PGA Tour event.

Lexi Thompson wanted to inspire kids at the Shriners Children's Open

The Shriners Children's Open has been an exhilarating affair, featuring many talented golfers.

However, Lexi Thompson's presence made it even more special. The LPGA Tour golfer was exalted after getting selected and wanted to use the platform to motivate and inspire the surrounding kids.

Thompson believes she had many opportunities to make her score even better. However, she has no regrets and believes she enjoyed the tournament despite missing the cut.

"I knew there were some difficult holes out there and I had to take advantage of the few birdie holes like the par fives," she said. (Quotes via BBC)

Thompson added:

"But just coming into the week there was more than a message than just playing golf, to inspire the kids, and that's what I enjoy the most."

Lexi Thompson desired to play in a PGA Tour event since she was extremely young and wanted to do it since she was playing golf with her brothers. Interestingly, she succeeded in making a remarkable achievement despite failing to make the cut.