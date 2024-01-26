Did Max Homa make the Friday cut at Farmers Insurance Open 2024? All you need to know

Defending champion Max Homa carded a back-to-back 70 in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open to aggregate at 4-under after two rounds. After 36 holes, the cutline was fixed at 2-under, and all the players except the top 65 and ties had to bow early from the event.

Homa was at 3-under for the second round after 16 holes but missed an easy par putt. At 4-under, he is eight strokes behind 36-hole leader Stephan Jaeger, who shot 64 on the second day at Torrey Pines to jump 18 spots for a single-stroke lead. He was aggregating at 10-under after 17 holes of the day but then shot an eagle on the par-5 ninth, his final hole of the round, to take the solo lead.

Nicolai Hojgaard made a seven-spot leap after shooting 6-under-66 in the second round. Two strokes back were Thomas Detry, who fired 68, and Matthieu Pavon, who carded 65.

When will Max Homa tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday?

Stephan Jaeger plays his shot from the second tee during the Farmers Insurance Open 2024

Max Homa is grouped with Min Woo Lee and Austin Eckroat for the Friday round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2024. The trio will tee off from the tenth hole at 12:50 p.m. ET on Friday, November 26.

The six-time PGA Tour winner is eying to become the first player since Tiger Woods to successfully defend the title at the Farmers Insurance Open. Besides Woods, only Phil Mickelson and JC Snead have done this successfully.

Here are the complete tee time details for the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open:

Hole 1

12:20 pm: Alejandro Tosti, Bronson Burgoon, Chris Gotterup

12:30 pm: Robby Shelton, Doug Ghim, and Vincent Norrman

12:40 pm: Jacob Bridgeman, Taiga Semikawa, and Sam Stevens

12:50 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Adam Schenk, and Parker Coody

1 pm: Chad Ramey, Jake Knapp, and Alexander Björk

1:10 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Luke List, and Nick Hardy

1:20 pm: Tom Whitney, Kevin Yu, and Beau Hossler

1:30 pm: Scott Stallings, Sami Valimaki, and Joe Highsmith

1:40 pm: Maverick McNealy, Hideki Matsuyama, and Mackenzie Hughes

1:50 pm: Chesson Hadley, Xander Schauffele, and Charley Hoffman

2 pm: S.H. Kim, Patrick Rodgers, and Zac Blair

2:10 pm: Aaron Rai, Emiliano Grillo, and Joseph Bramlett

2:20 pm: Matthieu Pavon, Tony Finau, Michael Kim

2:30 pm: Stephan Jaeger, Nicolai Højgaard, Thomas Detry

Hole 10

12:20 pm: Rafael Campos, Tyson Alexander, and Taylor Pendrith

12:30 pm: Carson Young, Francesco Molinari, and Shane Lowry

12:40 pm: Trace Crowe, Nate Lashley, Hayden Springer

12:50 pm: Max Homa, Min Woo Lee, Austin Eckroat

1 pm: Dylan Wu, Sahith Theegala, and Ben Martin

1:10 pm: Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, and Brandt Snedeker

1:20 pm: Harris English, Kevin Dougherty, and Ryo Hisatsune

1:30 pm: Aaron Baddeley, Justin Suh, and Ben Silverman

1:40 pm: Akshay Bhatia, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, and Tom Hoge

1:50 pm: Keegan Bradley, Mark Hubbard, and Ben Taylor

2 pm: Justin Lower, Lanto Griffin, and Erik Barnes

2:10 pm: Taylor Moore, Ryan Brehm

2:20 pm: Will Zalatoris, Chandler Phillips