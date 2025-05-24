  • home icon
  • Did Michael Block make the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025? Performance explored

Did Michael Block make the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025? Performance explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified May 24, 2025 01:41 GMT
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty
Michael Block at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Michael Block had carded a low 68 in the opening round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 and had a strong chance of making it to the weekend. However, he missed yet another cut after shooting a 5-over 75 on Day 2.

On Friday, May 24, Block entered the second day of the Colonial event just five shots off the lead. Starting from the tenth hole, he made five straight pars before bogeying the par-4 15th. He then double-bogeyed the par-4 18th to finish the first half at 3-over.

The PGA Championship 2023 hero's struggles didn’t ease from there, as he made two more bogeys over the next three holes. His sole birdie of the day came on the par-3 4th, his 13th hole of the day. After failing to add another and making a bogey on the 16th, Michael Block finished at 5-over.

Following the 36 holes, the cutline was set at even par, and the 48-year-old golfer missed it by five shots. For the uninitiated, he hasn’t made it to the weekend on the PGA Tour since his T15 finish at Oak Hill. However, he did manage a T27 finish at the DP World Tour’s ISPS Handa Australian Open last year.

Speaking of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid hold a two-shot lead over the field. Both fired a low 63 to displace John Pak, who shot a 2-under 68. Chris Gotterup sits in solo fourth, followed by Ryo Hisatsune and Akshay Bhatia, who are four strokes back.

Michael Block's hole-by-hole performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 1 explored

Here's a look at the hole-by-hole performance of Michael Block at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, Round 2:

  • Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)
  • Par 5, Hole 11: 5 (E)
  • Par 4, Hole 12: 4 (E)
  • Par 3, Hole 13: 3 (E)
  • Par 4, Hole 14: 4 (E)
  • Par 4, Hole 15: 5 (+1)
  • Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (+1)
  • Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (+1)
  • Par 4, Hole 18: 6 (+3)
  • IN Total: 38 (+3)
  • Par 5, Hole 1: 6 (+4)
  • Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (+4)
  • Par 4, Hole 3: 5 (+5)
  • Par 3, Hole 4: 2 (+4)
  • Par 4, Hole 5: 4 (+4)
  • Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (+4)
  • Par 4, Hole 7: 5 (+5)
  • Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (+5)
  • Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (+5)
  • OUT Total: 37 (+2)
  • Round 2 Total: 75 (+5)
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
