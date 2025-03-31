Did Min Woo Lee stage a slow-play protest against Alejandro Tosti, others at Houston Open? Final round actions analysed

Min Woo Lee finally won his maiden PGA Tour event at the Sunday-concluded 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open. The Aussie played the final round in a group with Alejandro Tosti and Ryan Fox. However, on the par-5 eighth hole, there was a delay in play.

Ad

Reportedly, Min Woo Lee took over 12 minutes on the unplayable shot. After taking the first shot on the hole, his ball landed in a bush. Initially, the Aussie tried to take the shot, but on the advice of his caddie, Bo Martin, he decided not to play the unplayable shot and then took his third shot on the hole from 298 yards from the pin. He ended up making a par on the hole, but reportedly, his group mate Tosti was unhappy with the delay in the game.

Ad

Trending

The NBC on-course reporter Jim "Bones" Mackay had stated that the Argentine was frustrated with the long time taken by Woo Lee to play the unplayable shot, only to later drop it. It took the group around 31 minutes to complete the game on the eighth hole. However, ultimately, Min Woo Lee won the event by registering a one-stroke win in the game.

Explore the leaderboard of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open featuring Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee played four rounds of 66, 64, 63, and 67 to settle with a total of 20-under and registered a one-stroke win in the game over Gary Woodland and Scottie Scheffler. Meanwhile, Alejandro Tosti settled in a tie for fifth place with Wyndham Clark, Taylor Pendrith, and Rory McIlroy.

Ad

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open:

1 Min Woo Lee: -20

T2 Gary Woodland: -19

T2 Scottie Scheffler: -19

4 Sami Valimaki: -17

T5 Wyndham Clark: -15

T5 Taylor Pendrith: -15

T5 Rory McIlroy: -15

T5 Alejandro Tosti: -15

9 Ryan Gerard: -14

10 Mackenzie Hughes: -13

T11 Lee Hodges: -12

T11 Rico Hoey: -12

T11 Stephan Jaeger: -12

T11 Isaiah Salinda: -12

T15 Eric Cole: -11

T15 Hayden Springer: -11

T15 Ryan Fox: -11

T18 Joel Dahmen: -10

T18 Chris Gotterup: -10

T18 Sam Stevens: -10

T18 Harry Hall: -10

T18 Harris English: -10

T18 Victor Perez: -10

T18 Ben Griffin: -10

T18 Kevin Yu: -10

T18 Keith Mitchell: -10

T27 Jason Day: -9

T27 Nate Lashley: -9

T27 Davis Thompson: -9

T27 Jake Knapp: -9

T27 Jesper Svensson: -9

T32 Michael Kim: -8

T32 Rasmus Højgaard: -8

T32 Chandler Phillips: -8

T32 Tony Finau: -8

T32 Charles Reiter: -8

T32 Maverick McNealy: -8

T32 Nico Echavarria: -8

T39 Michael Thorbjornsen: -7

T39 Mac Meissner: -7

T39 Adam Hadwin: -7

T39 Taylor Dickson: -7

T39 Matteo Manassero: -7

T39 Kurt Kitayama: -7

T39 Chan Kim: -7

T39 Trey Mullinax: -7

T47 Emiliano Grillo: -6

T47 Thomas Detry: -6

T47 Ryo Hisatsune: -6

T47 William Mouw: -6

T47 Chad Ramey: -6

T52 Patrick Rodgers: -5

T52 Matt McCarty: -5

T52 Jackson Suber: -5

T52 Rickie Fowler: -5

T52 Pierceson Coody: -5

T52 Davis Riley: -5

T52 David Skinns: -5

T52 Trevor Cone: -5

60 Sungjae Im: -4

T61 Mason Andersen: -3

T61 Sam Ryder: -3

T61 Matthew Riedel: -3

T64 Charley Hoffman: -2

T64 Philip Knowles: -2

T64 Antoine Rozner: -2

T67 Adam Svensson: -1

T67 Sahith Theegala: -1

69 John Pak: E

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback