Did Nelly Korda make the cut at the Mizuho Americas Open 2025? Performance explored

Nelly Korda has successfully made the cut at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. She is currently tied for the lead after two strong rounds at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Ad

Korda, making her seventh start of the season, opened the tournament with a 4-under 68 on Thursday. After a bogey on the opening hole, she bounced back with birdies on the 2nd, 3rd, 6th, and 9th. Despite another bogey on the 7th, she finished the front nine in 34. She added two more birdies on the back nine on the 10th and 12th to close her first round, tied for 14th.

On Friday, she continued her strong form with another 68. Korda made birdies on the 1st, 5th, 6th, 8th, 11th, and 14th holes, with bogeys coming on the 17th and 18th. With a total of 136 strokes, she sits at 8 under par and is currently tied at the top with Andrea Lee and Somi Lee.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Stephanie Kyriacou, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Carlota Ciganda, Jenny Bae, Celine Boutier, and Atthaya Thitikul sit one shot behind at T4 with a score of 7-under.

Kristen Gilman, Hira Naveed, and Yealimi Noh are tied for 10th at 6 under. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Lydia Ko is T13 at 5-under after carding an eagle on the par-5 13th in her second round, including with two birdies and two bogeys.

Notably, Korda returned to the Mizuho Americas Open as the defending champion, having won the 2024 edition at 14 under with rounds of 70, 68, 65, and 71 for a total of 274 strokes.

Ad

How has Nelly Korda's 2025 season been so far?

Nelly Korda has had a steady start to her 2025 season but is still chasing her first victory of the season. She opened the year with a runner-up finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, posting 18-under with rounds of 71, 67, 67, and 65.

She followed that with a T7 finish at the Founders Cup presented by U.S Virgin Islands, carding rounds of 68, 68, 65, 71, to finish at 12-under.

Ad

Korda tied for 22nd at the Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass, finishing with 14-under after shooting 67, 65, 73, and 69. Her lowest point came at the T-Mobile Match Play, where she finished at T28 at 10-over after rounds of 78, 73, and 75.

She bounced back at the JM Eagle LA Championship with a T16 result, finishing with 14-under across four rounds, posting 67, 68, 67, and 72.

At the Chevron Championship, Korda secured a T14 finish at 2-under with scores of 77, 68, 71, and 70.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More