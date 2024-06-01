Did Nelly Korda make the Friday cut at 2024 U.S. Women's Open?

Nelly Korda failed to make the Friday cut at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open. The first two rounds of the second LPGA Major concluded on Friday, May 31, at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Korda scored 10-over 80 in the first round and had to considerably improve her second-round score to make the cut at the tournament. She did improve her score in the second round but it wasn't enough to make it to the weekend. She scored a 70 with an even-par.

Korda started with a bogey on the first hole but then scored three consecutive birdies on the sixth, seventh, and eighth holes. She finished the front nine with a bogey. She scored a bogey on the 18th hole to finish the day with a score of 70.

Overall, she finished with a score of 10 over 150. She fell two strokes off the cut line which fell at 8 over. After missing the cut, Korda said (via Golfweek):

"Tried to give it my all. That’s what I do with every round. I had nothing to lose, so that was kind of like the mentality. Just go for it."

Nelly Korda was the favorite to win the tournament. She had won six of her last seven starts before the 2024 U.S. Women's Open. She missed the cut after nearly a year.

75 players made the cutline. Other notable players to miss the cutline were Ariya Jutanugarn, Rose Zhang, Ingrid Lindblad, In Gee Chun, Brooke Henderson, Jennifer Kupcho, Lottie Woad, defending champion Allisen Corpuz, Lexi Thompson, and Lydia Ko.

Wichanee Meechai, Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee, and Yuka Saso were the only four players to score under par after the first two rounds.

Nelly Korda's performance in the US Women's Open and 2024

The 2024 US Women's Open was Nelly Korda's 10th appearance in the LPGA Major. She has had a dismal performance in the Major with only two top-10 finishes. In her last five starts, she failed to make the cut in three of them. Her best result came in 2022 when she finished T8.

Let's take a look at Nelly Korda's performance in the US Women's Open in all her appearances:

2013- T64

2016- T59

2017- T44

2018- T10

2019- T39

2020- CUT

2021- CUT

2022- T8

2023- T64

2024- CUT

In contrast, Korda has had a standout 2024 season. She has had seven top-10 finishes in her nine starts this year. She won five consecutive tournaments from LPGA Drive on Championship to the Chevron Championship. Two of the six wins came in playoffs.

Let's take a look at Nelly Korda's performance in 2024 season:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T16 (71-69-72-74, 286, -2)

LPGA Drive On Championship: 1 (65-67-68-73, 273, -11)

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: 1 (72-67-67-69, 275, -9)

Ford Championship pres. by KCC: 1 (66-68-69-65, 268, -20)

T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards: 1 (73-73-69, 215, -1)

The Chevron Championship: 1 (68-69-69-69, 275, -13)

Cognizant Founders Cup: T7 (69-66-73-73, 281, -7)

Mizuho Americas Open: 1 (70-68-65-71, 274, -14)

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: Missed Cut (80-70, 150, +10)