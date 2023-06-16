Did Paige Spiranac announce to go topless if Rickie Fowler wins the US Open 2023? Tweet takes the internet by storm

Paige Spiranac busted the rumors of her claiming that she would go topless if Rickie Fowler wins the US Open in 2023.

Spiranac boasts more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and regularly entertains her fans with her photographs and videos. Although her content is quite bold, she has still maintained a distance from nudity.

Fowler finished joint-first after the first round of the US Open, posting an 8-under 62 on Thursday. A fake tweet went viral online that said that Spiranac would reveal her breasts if the golfer emerged as the major champion.

The fake tweet read:

"I'll do a b**b reveal when Rickie Fowler wins a major."

The 30-year-old golf personality denied all the rumors on Twitter. She said:

"A meme account posted a fake tweet awhile ago and now people are blowing up my DMs! This is not true so don’t get your hopes up. But I did pick Rickie as a long shot so at least I have that going for me lol"

This isn't the first time a Paige Spiranac rumor involving Rickie Fowler has gone viral. A few years ago, a fake statement went viral saying that Spiranac would 'get the girls out' if the golfer ever won the major. At that time too, she had to publicly deny the rumor, as it had received too much attention.

In a Q&A session on Instagram last month, Spiranac revealed:

"This is going to haunt me. So, a couple of years ago this fake meme came out and it was like, a picture of me and what looked like a quote or a Tweet and it said, 'If Rickie wins I will, you know, let the girls come out and play.'"

"It's not true. But at the time ... I get tagged in so much Rickie stuff, I'm surprised he hasn't blocked me, but it's all fake. Not true. Not real, and that meme should just disappear forever. Just be deleted."

Paige Spiranac chooses Max Homa as the surprise pick for the US Open 2023

Paige Spiranac believes that Max Homa might be the surprise of the US Open week. The US Open is taking place from June 15 to 18 at the North Course of Los Angeles Country Club.

In her recent video in collaboration with PointsBet Sportsbook, Paige Spiranac picked Homa as one of the favorites to win given his good record at LACC and Riviera Golf Club, both designed by George Thomas.

"He played well at Riviera," said Spiranac. "Remember same course architect, and he shot a 61 at LACC before. Not a bad pick."

Besides Homa, Paige's favorites to win the US Open were the usual suspects.

"No surprise to absolutely anyone," she continued. "Scottie Scheffler, John Rahm and Brooks Koepka."

Among Spiranac's four picks, Scheffler was in the best position after Day 1 at LACC. He was at T7 after shooting 3-under on Thursday. Homa was at T14 after posting 2-under. Masters Champion Rahm was at T25 as he carded 1-under. Koepka, who has been phenomenal in both majors, had a rough start as he opened with a 71 and was placed at joint 56.

