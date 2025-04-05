Did Rickie Fowler make the cut at the Valero Texas Open 2025?

Rickie Fowler successfully made it through the cutline at the Valero Texas Open 2025. His total score stood at 4 under, and the cutline was at 2 under for the PGA Tour event. He is done with two rounds of the event, and the golfer will play the third round on Saturday.

Fowler scored 75 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie in the entire round. In the next round, he shot 65 with four birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. He played the Valero Texas Open last year and missed the cut line after scoring 4 over 148.

This year, Fowler played at the American Express, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and the WM Phoenix Open to finish in T21, T53, and withdrew, respectively. He also participated in the Genesis Invitational, the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the PLAYERS Championship, and the Texas Children's Houston Open to land in T39, T18, T71, and T52, respectively.

What are the tee times and pairings of Rickie Fowler for the third round of the Valero Texas Open?

Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, and Steven Fisk will start at 11 am on the 10th tee. Next to them, Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, and Kevin Roy will play at 11:11 am on the same tee. The last group to start is Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, and Taylor Dickson at 12:50 pm on the same tee.

Here's a list of tee times and pairings for the third round of the Valero Texas Open:

Tee No. 1

11:00 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Chan Kim, Chad Ramey

11:11 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge

11:22 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth, Maverick McNealy

11:33 a.m. – Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin

11:44 a.m. – John Pak, Ryan Gerard, Quade Cummins

11:55 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Zach Johnson, Harry Higgs

12:06 p.m. – Henrik Norlander, Harry Hall, Ben James (a)

12:17 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, J.T. Poston, Antoine Rozner

12:28 p.m. – Carson Young, Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak

12:39 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Berger

12:50 p.m. – Brian Harman, Keith Mitchell, Sam Ryder

Tee No. 10

11:00 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Patton Kizzire, Steven Fisk

11:11 a.m. – Chandler Phillips, Rafael Campos, Kevin Roy

11:22 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, William Mouw, Beau Hossler

11:33 a.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Tony Finau

11:44 a.m. – Justin Rose, Adam Svensson, Camilo Villegas

11:55 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Noah Goodwin, Aldrich Potgieter

12:06 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner, Matt Kuchar

12:17 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, Gary Woodland

12:28 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel

12:39 p.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen, Eric Cole, Patrick Rodgers

12:50 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Lanto Griffin, Taylor Dickson

( All times in ET)

