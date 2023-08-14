Did Rickie Fowler qualify for the BMW Championship 2023? Golfer’s FedEx Cup Playoffs standing explored

Rickie Fowler didn't have much trouble qualifying for the BMW Championship despite his poor outing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Fowler, who was 9th in the FedEx Cup standings before the Memphis event, slipped three spots after a T58 finish on Sunday, August 13. He shot 2-under 68 in the final day event to aggregate at 1-under par after 72 holes.

After finishing outside the top 100 last year, the 34-year-old golfer returned to form in 2023 and made eight top-10 finishes, including one win and a runner-up finish, in 23 starts. His win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic came after more than five winless years.

There hasn't been much change in the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings, with Jon Rahm still leading the leaderboard with 3386 points, followed by Scottie Scheffler, who is 148 points behind him. Rory McIlroy, who finished T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, holds the third position with 2954 points.

Lucas Glover made an impressive 45-spot jump after his triumph at TPC Southwind. He now holds the fourth position, trailing McIlroy by just 69 points

Here are the players who qualified for the 2023 BMW Championship:

Jon Rahm: 3,386 Scottie Scheffler: 3,238 Rory McIlroy: 2,954 Lucas Glover: 2,885 Patrick Cantlay: 2,643 Max Homa: 2,451 Viktor Hovland: 2,024 Wyndham Clark: 1,957 Brian Harman: 1,919 Tommy Fleetwood: 1,834 Keegan Bradley: 1,818 Rickie Fowler: 1,752 Tony Finau: 1,672 Taylor Moore: 1,633 Russell Henley: 1,618 Nick Taylor: 1,593 Si Woo Kim: 1,572 Tom Kim: 1,552 Xander Schauffele: 1,536 Adam Schenk: 1,536 Jason Day: 1,531 Collin Morikawa: 1,476 Emiliano Grillo: 1,443 Sepp Straka: 1,431 Corey Conners: 1,426 Tyrrell Hatton: 1,425 Jordan Spieth: 1,422 Sungjae Im: 1,420 Chris Kirk: 1,361 Sam Burns: 1,361 Sahith Theegala: 1,294 Justin Rose: 1,256 Kurt Kitayama: 1,242 Denny McCarthy: 1,192 Seamus Power: 1,147 Lee Hodges: 1,144 Adam Hadwin: 1,108 Byeong Hun An: 1,107 Adam Svensson: 1,080 Matt Fitzpatrick: 1,063 Andrew Putnam: 1,048 Eric Cole: 1,042 J.T. Poston: 1,037 Brendon Todd: 1,017 Cam Davis: 1,008 Cameron Young: 981 Hideki Matsuyama: 942 Tom Hoge: 941 Harris English: 940 Patrick Rodgers: 939

How has Rickie Fowler performed in the 2022–23 season? Golfer's results explored

Rickie Fowler poses with the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in a playoff

The 34-year-old golfer has made 21 cuts in 23 starts this season, marking one of his best seasons in recent times.

Here are Rickie Fowler's performances in the 2022–23 season:

Fortinet Championship: T6

Shriners Children's Open: CUT

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T2

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T34

The American Express: T54

Farmers Insurance Open: T11

WM Phoenix Open: T10

The Genesis Invitational: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T31

The Players Championship: T13

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T17

Valero Texas Open: T10

RBC Heritage: T15

Wells Fargo Championship: T14

PGA Championship: CUT

Charles Schwab Challenge: T6

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T9

U.S. Open: T5

Travelers Championship: T13

Rocket Mortgage Classic: P1

Genesis Scottish Open: T42

The Open Championship: T23

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T58