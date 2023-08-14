Did Rickie Fowler qualify for the BMW Championship 2023? Golfer’s FedEx Cup Playoffs standing explored

Rickie Fowler didn't have much trouble qualifying for the BMW Championship despite his poor outing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Fowler, who was 9th in the FedEx Cup standings before the Memphis event, slipped three spots after a T58 finish on Sunday, August 13. He shot 2-under 68 in the final day event to aggregate at 1-under par after 72 holes.
After finishing outside the top 100 last year, the 34-year-old golfer returned to form in 2023 and made eight top-10 finishes, including one win and a runner-up finish, in 23 starts. His win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic came after more than five winless years.
There hasn't been much change in the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings, with Jon Rahm still leading the leaderboard with 3386 points, followed by Scottie Scheffler, who is 148 points behind him. Rory McIlroy, who finished T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, holds the third position with 2954 points.
Lucas Glover made an impressive 45-spot jump after his triumph at TPC Southwind. He now holds the fourth position, trailing McIlroy by just 69 points
Here are the players who qualified for the 2023 BMW Championship:
- Jon Rahm: 3,386
- Scottie Scheffler: 3,238
- Rory McIlroy: 2,954
- Lucas Glover: 2,885
- Patrick Cantlay: 2,643
- Max Homa: 2,451
- Viktor Hovland: 2,024
- Wyndham Clark: 1,957
- Brian Harman: 1,919
- Tommy Fleetwood: 1,834
- Keegan Bradley: 1,818
- Rickie Fowler: 1,752
- Tony Finau: 1,672
- Taylor Moore: 1,633
- Russell Henley: 1,618
- Nick Taylor: 1,593
- Si Woo Kim: 1,572
- Tom Kim: 1,552
- Xander Schauffele: 1,536
- Adam Schenk: 1,536
- Jason Day: 1,531
- Collin Morikawa: 1,476
- Emiliano Grillo: 1,443
- Sepp Straka: 1,431
- Corey Conners: 1,426
- Tyrrell Hatton: 1,425
- Jordan Spieth: 1,422
- Sungjae Im: 1,420
- Chris Kirk: 1,361
- Sam Burns: 1,361
- Sahith Theegala: 1,294
- Justin Rose: 1,256
- Kurt Kitayama: 1,242
- Denny McCarthy: 1,192
- Seamus Power: 1,147
- Lee Hodges: 1,144
- Adam Hadwin: 1,108
- Byeong Hun An: 1,107
- Adam Svensson: 1,080
- Matt Fitzpatrick: 1,063
- Andrew Putnam: 1,048
- Eric Cole: 1,042
- J.T. Poston: 1,037
- Brendon Todd: 1,017
- Cam Davis: 1,008
- Cameron Young: 981
- Hideki Matsuyama: 942
- Tom Hoge: 941
- Harris English: 940
- Patrick Rodgers: 939
How has Rickie Fowler performed in the 2022–23 season? Golfer's results explored
The 34-year-old golfer has made 21 cuts in 23 starts this season, marking one of his best seasons in recent times.
Here are Rickie Fowler's performances in the 2022–23 season:
- Fortinet Championship: T6
- Shriners Children's Open: CUT
- ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T2
- THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T34
- The American Express: T54
- Farmers Insurance Open: T11
- WM Phoenix Open: T10
- The Genesis Invitational: T20
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T31
- The Players Championship: T13
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T17
- Valero Texas Open: T10
- RBC Heritage: T15
- Wells Fargo Championship: T14
- PGA Championship: CUT
- Charles Schwab Challenge: T6
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T9
- U.S. Open: T5
- Travelers Championship: T13
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: P1
- Genesis Scottish Open: T42
- The Open Championship: T23
- FedEx St. Jude Championship: T58