Did Rickie Fowler qualify for the BMW Championship 2023? Golfer’s FedEx Cup Playoffs standing explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 14, 2023 13:46 GMT
St Jude Championship Golf
Rickie Fowler will enter the BMW Championship as No. 12 in FedEx Cup standings

Rickie Fowler didn't have much trouble qualifying for the BMW Championship despite his poor outing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Fowler, who was 9th in the FedEx Cup standings before the Memphis event, slipped three spots after a T58 finish on Sunday, August 13. He shot 2-under 68 in the final day event to aggregate at 1-under par after 72 holes.

After finishing outside the top 100 last year, the 34-year-old golfer returned to form in 2023 and made eight top-10 finishes, including one win and a runner-up finish, in 23 starts. His win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic came after more than five winless years.

There hasn't been much change in the top 10 of the FedEx Cup standings, with Jon Rahm still leading the leaderboard with 3386 points, followed by Scottie Scheffler, who is 148 points behind him. Rory McIlroy, who finished T3 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, holds the third position with 2954 points.

Lucas Glover made an impressive 45-spot jump after his triumph at TPC Southwind. He now holds the fourth position, trailing McIlroy by just 69 points

Here are the players who qualified for the 2023 BMW Championship:

  1. Jon Rahm: 3,386
  2. Scottie Scheffler: 3,238
  3. Rory McIlroy: 2,954
  4. Lucas Glover: 2,885
  5. Patrick Cantlay: 2,643
  6. Max Homa: 2,451
  7. Viktor Hovland: 2,024
  8. Wyndham Clark: 1,957
  9. Brian Harman: 1,919
  10. Tommy Fleetwood: 1,834
  11. Keegan Bradley: 1,818
  12. Rickie Fowler: 1,752
  13. Tony Finau: 1,672
  14. Taylor Moore: 1,633
  15. Russell Henley: 1,618
  16. Nick Taylor: 1,593
  17. Si Woo Kim: 1,572
  18. Tom Kim: 1,552
  19. Xander Schauffele: 1,536
  20. Adam Schenk: 1,536
  21. Jason Day: 1,531
  22. Collin Morikawa: 1,476
  23. Emiliano Grillo: 1,443
  24. Sepp Straka: 1,431
  25. Corey Conners: 1,426
  26. Tyrrell Hatton: 1,425
  27. Jordan Spieth: 1,422
  28. Sungjae Im: 1,420
  29. Chris Kirk: 1,361
  30. Sam Burns: 1,361
  31. Sahith Theegala: 1,294
  32. Justin Rose: 1,256
  33. Kurt Kitayama: 1,242
  34. Denny McCarthy: 1,192
  35. Seamus Power: 1,147
  36. Lee Hodges: 1,144
  37. Adam Hadwin: 1,108
  38. Byeong Hun An: 1,107
  39. Adam Svensson: 1,080
  40. Matt Fitzpatrick: 1,063
  41. Andrew Putnam: 1,048
  42. Eric Cole: 1,042
  43. J.T. Poston: 1,037
  44. Brendon Todd: 1,017
  45. Cam Davis: 1,008
  46. Cameron Young: 981
  47. Hideki Matsuyama: 942
  48. Tom Hoge: 941
  49. Harris English: 940
  50. Patrick Rodgers: 939

How has Rickie Fowler performed in the 2022–23 season? Golfer's results explored

Rickie Fowler poses with the trophy after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in a playoff
The 34-year-old golfer has made 21 cuts in 23 starts this season, marking one of his best seasons in recent times.

Here are Rickie Fowler's performances in the 2022–23 season:

  • Fortinet Championship: T6
  • Shriners Children's Open: CUT
  • ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T2
  • THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T34
  • The American Express: T54
  • Farmers Insurance Open: T11
  • WM Phoenix Open: T10
  • The Genesis Invitational: T20
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T31
  • The Players Championship: T13
  • World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T17
  • Valero Texas Open: T10
  • RBC Heritage: T15
  • Wells Fargo Championship: T14
  • PGA Championship: CUT
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: T6
  • the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T9
  • U.S. Open: T5
  • Travelers Championship: T13
  • Rocket Mortgage Classic: P1
  • Genesis Scottish Open: T42
  • The Open Championship: T23
  • FedEx St. Jude Championship: T58

