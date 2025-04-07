Did Rickie Fowler qualify for the Masters 2025 after the Texas Open?

Rickie Fowler is set to miss the 2025 Masters as he failed to qualify for the Major next week. Competing in the Valero Texas Open last week, he had to register a victory to qualify, which he unfortunately couldn't. He finished at T30, carding even par while Brian Harman won.
Fowler's FedEx Cup ranking last season was just above 50. He hasn't registered a victory on the PGA Tour since the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Even this year, he hasn't played to his potential, as his best finish came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, at T18. In the eight events played so far, he has missed just one cut, but hasn't registered a top-10 finish.
Regarding playing at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club, Fowler said during the pre-round press conference of the 2024 Masters:
"This is a place you don't want to miss. Sitting on the couch is one of the few events that you would watch as a fan and professional golfer, but it's a lot better when you're a part of it and actually playing."
Fowler last played at Augusta National in 2024 and finished T30 at the prestigious championship. The 36-year-old golfer has not registered a Major event win in his career, while his best finish at the Masters came in 2018, when he finished runner-up.
2025 Masters field
Here is the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 Masters.
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester (A)
- Evan Beck (A)
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Angel Cabrera
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Justin Hastings (A)
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Noah Kent (A)
- Michael Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Bernhard Langer
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Hiroshi Tai (A)
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris