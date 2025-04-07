Did Rickie Fowler qualify for the Masters 2025 after the Texas Open?

Rickie Fowler is set to miss the 2025 Masters as he failed to qualify for the Major next week. Competing in the Valero Texas Open last week, he had to register a victory to qualify, which he unfortunately couldn't. He finished at T30, carding even par while Brian Harman won.

Fowler's FedEx Cup ranking last season was just above 50. He hasn't registered a victory on the PGA Tour since the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Even this year, he hasn't played to his potential, as his best finish came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, at T18. In the eight events played so far, he has missed just one cut, but hasn't registered a top-10 finish.

Regarding playing at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club, Fowler said during the pre-round press conference of the 2024 Masters:

"This is a place you don't want to miss. Sitting on the couch is one of the few events that you would watch as a fan and professional golfer, but it's a lot better when you're a part of it and actually playing."

Fowler last played at Augusta National in 2024 and finished T30 at the prestigious championship. The 36-year-old golfer has not registered a Major event win in his career, while his best finish at the Masters came in 2018, when he finished runner-up.

2025 Masters field

Here is the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 Masters.

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester (A)

Evan Beck (A)

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nicolas Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings (A)

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent (A)

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hiroshi Tai (A)

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

