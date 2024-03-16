Did Rory McIlroy make the cut at The Players Championship 2024?

Day 2 of The Players Championship 2024 ended with 2023 US Open champion Wyndham Clark in the lead. The 30-year-old carded a second straight 65 to take a healthy four-shot lead after 36 holes. While he maintained his lead, his Day 1 co-leader Rory McIlroy fell off the top of the leaderboard. However, he remained in the top 15 and successfully made the cut.

McIlroy recorded five birdies with four bogeys and a double bogey on Friday. The Northern Irishman slipped back to six under with a 73 to sit T14 mid-way through the event. He shared the position with Jason Day, Sepp Straka, Hideki Matsuyama, and Chris Kirk, among others. The World No.2 golfer struggled to keep control of his game and scrambled across TPC Sawgrass.

For the unversed, McIlroy had three bogeys and three birdies in his opening six holes. He added yet another birdie on the ninth, which was canceled by a bogey on the 12th. The 4x Major champion knocked in a 16-foot birdie putt on the next. However, a wayward drive landed in the sand and added two shots going on the 14th.

The ace golfer, who stirred controversy on Thursday with a drop ball, failed to recover his initial form. Sitting T14 on the leaderboard after 36 holes, it’ll be interesting to see how McIlroy finishes the weekend. It is also noteworthy that he came into the event as a top favorite to win.

The Players Championship 2024 leaderboard after Round 2

Nick Talyor and Xander Schauffele followed The Players leader Wyndham Clark at the end of Friday (March 15). Maverick McNealy and Matt Fitzpatrick are other names in the top mix on The Players leaderboard. Notably, rookie Matti Schmid remains in contention.

Here's the leaderboard for the Players Championship 2024 after Friday's round:

1. Wyndham Clark: -14

T2. Nick Taylor: -10

T2. Xander Schauffele: -10

T4. Maverick McNealy: -9

T4. Matt Fitzpatrick: -9

T6. Matti Schmid: -8

T6. Corey Conners: -8

T6. Scottie Scheffler: -8

T6. Tom Hoge: -8

T10. Brian Harman: -7

T10. Sahith Theegala: -7

T10. J.T. Poston: -7

T10. C.T. Pan: -7

T14. Hideki Matsuyama: -6

T14. Harris English: -6

T14. Chris Kirk: -6

T14. Taylor Montgomery: -6

T14. Sepp Straka: -6

T14. Nate Lashley: -6

T14. Jason Day: -6

T14. Rory McIlroy: -6

T22. Sam Ryder: -5

T22. Cameron Young: -5

T22. Ryan Moore: -5

T22. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -5

T22. Lee Hodges: -5

T27. Matt NeSmith: -4

T27. Taylor Moore: -4

T27. Collin Morikawa: -4

T27. Austin Eckroat: -4

T27. Keith Mitchell: -4

T27. Emiliano Grillo: -4

T27. Ludvig Åberg: -4

T34. Joel Dahmen: -3

T34. Francesco Molinari: -3

T34. Séamus Power: -3

T34. Doug Ghim: -3

T34. Shane Lowry: -3

T34. Alex Noren: -3

T34. Chan Kim: -3

T34. Si Woo Kim: -3

T34. Kurt Kitayama: -3

T34. Tony Finau: -3

T34. Mark Hubbard: -3

T45. Grayson Murray: -2

T45. Viktor Hovland: -2

T45. Patrick Cantlay: -2

T45. Denny McCarthy: -2

T45. Adam Schenk: -2

T45. Tommy Fleetwood: -2

T45. Adam Scott: -2

T45. Sungjae Im: -2

T45. Jimmy Stanger: -2

T45. Tyler Duncan: -2

T55. Rickie Fowler: -1

T55. Zac Blair: -1

T55. Min Woo Lee: -1

T55. Sam Burns: -1

T55. David Lipsky: -1

T55. J.J. Spaun: -1

T55. Ben Martin: -1

T55. Jake Knapp: -1

T55. Sami Välimäki: -1

T55. Aaron Rai: -1

T55. Thomas Detry: -1

T55. Brice Garnett: -1

T55. Peter Malnati: -1

T55. Gary Woodland: -1

T55. Mackenzie Hughes: -1

T55. Martin Laird: -1

T55. Dylan Wu: -1

T55. Andrew Putnam: -1

T55. Max Homa: -1

More details on the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024 will be updated as the event progresses.