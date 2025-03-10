Did Russell Henley break into the top-10 golf rankings after Arnold Palmer Invitational win?

The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational champion, Russell Henley, broke into the top 10 for the first time in his professional career. The victory saw him jump seven spots from 14th to 7th on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Henley won the tournament by one stroke over Collin Morikawa. It was his 5th PGA Tour win after he won the World Wide Technology Championship in 2022. He surpassed big names like Justin Thomas, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood and others.

In the post-tournament press conference, Russell Henley was asked, considering his level of play over the past two to three years and his rise to No. 7 in the world, if he felt like a top-10 player. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"No, I don't really feel like a top-10 player. I just, I have so much respect for this game and all these amazing players, and it's just, it's so difficult to even put yourself in the position to try to win a golf tournament in these, on the PGA TOUR.

"I definitely don't feel like it. I mean, I guess the rankings would tell you that, but I have so much respect for so many players out here who are all so talented, and so it's hard for me to kind of comprehend that," he added.

The 35-year-old won $4 million of the total $14 million prize money at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Classic. As the tournament was a signature event, he also received 700 FedExCup points and jumped from 17th to 2nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Collin Morikawa, who finished as a runner-up at the tournament, jumped from 5th to 4th on the OWGR rankings. Corey Conners, who finished third, jumped from 50th to 30th. He was asked how much confidence he could take from his performance this week into THE PLAYERS Championship next week. He said:

"A lot. I did a lot of things really well. This week I hit the ball really well and, yeah, it's another demanding golf course next week, a course I really like, so, yeah, lots of good stuff, good feelings heading into THE PLAYERS."

Morikawa took home $2.2 million, while Conners won $1.4 million for their performances at the tournament.

How has Russell Henley performed in 2025 so far?

Russell Henley has had a splendid start to the 2025 season. In six starts, he has had two top-5 and four top-10 finishes. He is currently positioned second in the FedEx Cup standings.

Apart from his win at the Arnold Palmer Invitation, Henley's best finishes include a T5 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a T6 at the Cognizant Classic. His other notable finishes include a T10 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Let's take a look at Russell Henley's performance in 2025 on the PGA Tour:

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry : T30 (70-69-68-68, 275, -17)

: T30 (70-69-68-68, 275, -17) Sony Open in Hawaii : T10 (66-67-67-68, 268, -12)

: T10 (66-67-67-68, 268, -12) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T5 (64-69-71-67, 271, -17)

: T5 (64-69-71-67, 271, -17) The Genesis Invitational : T39 (72-71-75-72, 290, +2)

: T39 (72-71-75-72, 290, +2) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T6 (63-70-66-70, 269, -15)

: T6 (63-70-66-70, 269, -15) Arnold Palmer Invitational: 1 (72-68-67-70, 277, -11)

