Did Scottie Scheffler make the cut at the 2024 US Open?

Scottie Scheffler has recently been an unstoppable force in the 2024 PGA Tour season. However, the US Open has proven to be a challenge even for the World No. 1 golfer as he barely managed to make the cut into the weekend.

Scottie Scheffler made the cut at the US Open with a score of +5, right on the cut line. Day 1 of the US Open got off to an average start for Scheffler, as he carded a score of 1 over 71. Even though he was left with ground to make up after day 1, he was comfortably in the mix to make the cut.

However, day 2 turned out to be quite the disaster for Scheffler, who carded a rather poor score of +4. He shot a double bogey on the 5th hole of the tournament, and without a single birdie to his name, he ended with 74.

Trending

Despite the overall score of +5, Scottie Scheffler scraped by and made the cut. Golfers at the US Open have experienced one of the toughest courses of the season, and only 15 golfers have managed to stay under par.

The likes of Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris failed to make the cut into the weekend.

2024 US Open Day 2 leaderboard explored ft. Scottie Scheffler

Following is the leaderboard for the 2024 US Open after the end of day 2:

1. Ludvig Åberg

T2. Bryson DeChambeau

T2. Thomas Detry

T2. Patrick Cantlay

T5. Rory McIlroy

T5. Tony Finau

T5. Matthieu Pavon

8. Hideki Matsuyama

T9. Tom Kim

T9. Tyrrell Hatton

T9. Xander Schauffele

T9. Akshay Bhatia

T9. Tim Widing

T9. Corey Conners

T9. Zac Blair

T16. Billy Horschel

T16. Sam Burns

T16. Stephan Jaeger

T16. Sergio Garcia

T16. Russell Henley

T21. Taylor Pendrith

T21. Frankie Capan III

T21. Seonghyeon Kim

T21. Nicolai Højgaard

T21. Sam Bennett

T21. Nico Echavarria

T27. Brian Harman

T27. Sepp Straka

T27. Jackson Suber

T27. Chris Kirk

T27. Adam Scott

T27. Denny McCarthy

T27. Emiliano Grillo

T27. Min Woo Lee

T27. Davis Thompson

T27. Isaiah Salinda

T37. Mark Hubbard

T37. Adam Svensson

T37. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T37. Harris English

T37. Jordan Spieth

T37. Martin Kaymer

T37. Brian Campbell

T37. Gunnar Broin

T37. Cameron Smith

T37. Matt Kuchar

T37. Daniel Berger

T37. Si Woo Kim

T37. Neal Shipley

T37. Aaron Rai

T51. Wyndham Clark

T51. J.T. Poston

T51. Keegan Bradley

T51. Collin Morikawa

T51. David Puig

T51. Austin Eckroat

T57. Greyson Sigg

T57. Tommy Fleetwood

T57. Scottie Scheffler

T57. Cameron Young

T57. Shane Lowry

T57. Ben Kohles

T57. Brendon Todd

T57. Luke Clanton

T57. Brandon Wu

T57. Tom McKibbin

T57. Dean Burmester

T57. Justin Lower

T57. Max Greyserman

T57. Matthew Fitzpatrick

T57. Francesco Molinari

T57. Brooks Koepka

T57. Sahith Theegala

T57. Ryan Fox

Ludvig Aberg had a fantastic day at the US Open during the second round of the event. He has taken the lead in the US Open on his debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback