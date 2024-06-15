Did Scottie Scheffler make the cut at the 2024 US Open?

Scottie Scheffler has recently been an unstoppable force in the 2024 PGA Tour season. However, the US Open has proven to be a challenge even for the World No. 1 golfer as he barely managed to make the cut into the weekend.
Scottie Scheffler made the cut at the US Open with a score of +5, right on the cut line. Day 1 of the US Open got off to an average start for Scheffler, as he carded a score of 1 over 71. Even though he was left with ground to make up after day 1, he was comfortably in the mix to make the cut.
However, day 2 turned out to be quite the disaster for Scheffler, who carded a rather poor score of +4. He shot a double bogey on the 5th hole of the tournament, and without a single birdie to his name, he ended with 74.
Despite the overall score of +5, Scottie Scheffler scraped by and made the cut. Golfers at the US Open have experienced one of the toughest courses of the season, and only 15 golfers have managed to stay under par.
The likes of Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris failed to make the cut into the weekend.
2024 US Open Day 2 leaderboard explored ft. Scottie Scheffler
Following is the leaderboard for the 2024 US Open after the end of day 2:
- 1. Ludvig Åberg
- T2. Bryson DeChambeau
- T2. Thomas Detry
- T2. Patrick Cantlay
- T5. Rory McIlroy
- T5. Tony Finau
- T5. Matthieu Pavon
- 8. Hideki Matsuyama
- T9. Tom Kim
- T9. Tyrrell Hatton
- T9. Xander Schauffele
- T9. Akshay Bhatia
- T9. Tim Widing
- T9. Corey Conners
- T9. Zac Blair
- T16. Billy Horschel
- T16. Sam Burns
- T16. Stephan Jaeger
- T16. Sergio Garcia
- T16. Russell Henley
- T21. Taylor Pendrith
- T21. Frankie Capan III
- T21. Seonghyeon Kim
- T21. Nicolai Højgaard
- T21. Sam Bennett
- T21. Nico Echavarria
- T27. Brian Harman
- T27. Sepp Straka
- T27. Jackson Suber
- T27. Chris Kirk
- T27. Adam Scott
- T27. Denny McCarthy
- T27. Emiliano Grillo
- T27. Min Woo Lee
- T27. Davis Thompson
- T27. Isaiah Salinda
- T37. Mark Hubbard
- T37. Adam Svensson
- T37. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T37. Harris English
- T37. Jordan Spieth
- T37. Martin Kaymer
- T37. Brian Campbell
- T37. Gunnar Broin
- T37. Cameron Smith
- T37. Matt Kuchar
- T37. Daniel Berger
- T37. Si Woo Kim
- T37. Neal Shipley
- T37. Aaron Rai
- T51. Wyndham Clark
- T51. J.T. Poston
- T51. Keegan Bradley
- T51. Collin Morikawa
- T51. David Puig
- T51. Austin Eckroat
- T57. Greyson Sigg
- T57. Tommy Fleetwood
- T57. Scottie Scheffler
- T57. Cameron Young
- T57. Shane Lowry
- T57. Ben Kohles
- T57. Brendon Todd
- T57. Luke Clanton
- T57. Brandon Wu
- T57. Tom McKibbin
- T57. Dean Burmester
- T57. Justin Lower
- T57. Max Greyserman
- T57. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- T57. Francesco Molinari
- T57. Brooks Koepka
- T57. Sahith Theegala
- T57. Ryan Fox
Ludvig Aberg had a fantastic day at the US Open during the second round of the event. He has taken the lead in the US Open on his debut.
