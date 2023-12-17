Did Tiger Woods & Charlie Woods win PNC Championship? Final standings explored

Whether it was Tiger Woods and his son or some other parent-child duo, this weekend has been full of excellent golf at the PNC Championship. The hit tournament that puts golf parents with their up-and-coming children in a team format ended recently, and there was only one team standing alone at the top. Here's how everything played out.

PNC Championship leaderboard: Did Charlie and Tiger Woods win?

Here's the final leaderboard for the PNC Championship:

-25 Team Langer

-23 Team Duval

-21 Team Singh,

-20 Team Goosen

-19 Team Cink, Team Lehman, Team Daly, Team Woods

-18 Team Kuchar

Team Kuchar -16 Team Stricker

Ultimately, Charlie and Tiger Woods did not win the PNC Championship. They ended up in the middle of the pack, alongside the Cink, Lehman and Daly (John Daly and his son) family teams.

The leaders at the end of the day were Bernhard Langer, who was 25 strokes below par. Just behind them were Team Duval, led by David Duval. They were two strokes back, as it was a pretty tight weekend of golf.

According to CBS Sports, Charlie was pretty disappointed with himself. He said:

"I mean, I drove the ball really good today. Didn't miss a fairway, and still managed to shoot 8 under. We just suck at putting."

That may have played a role in their eventual finish. In spite of the relatively poor performance, Tiger was pleased with the weekend. He said:

"I just have a lot more fun doing it with him. We have so much fun at home practicing and playing games. It's a special bonding that happens that not a lot of parents get a chance to have."

It's been a triumphant return for Woods from surgery, even if he hasn't done terribly well. Nevertheless, this weekend was a success, and especially so for the duos that ended up placing very well.

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, the legendary golfer and his son will more than likely return to action next year when the PNC Championship comes back. That's assuming Woods remains healthy and that they want to.