Did Tiger Woods ever captain US Ryder Cup team? Exploring the golfer’s record and more

Tiger Woods has created a longstanding legacy in golf and will confidently go down as one of the greatest of all time. The 47-year old has won almost every major trophy and is tied for record PGA Tour wins.

Woods has also represented his country in the Ryder Cup for multiple times. It is reported that he has played in 37 Ryder Cup matches and has maintained a decent 13-21-3 record.

However, he has been out of Ryder Cup action since 2018 and didn't make the cut this year due to his injury. The golf legend is currently the most decorated player but one record has always escaped him.

Tiger Woods has never captained a Ryder Cup team in his decades long career. However, he was an assistant captain in 2016 at Hazeltine. In totality, Woods has played for eight Ryder Cup teams and is expected to feature for his country in the future.

He couldn't contribute for the 2021 Cup due to his car accident. Regardless, the 47-year old maintained a decent influence in the team. Although,

Woods has never been a Ryder Cup captain, it is expected that he is in line to captain his own Cup squad in the near future.

USA captain Zach Johnson believes Tiger Woods has always been part of the Ryder Cup team

Tiger Woods has revolutionized the sport of golf and has made it mainstream. He has contributed massively to the game and many are grateful for his immaculate effort.

Interestingly, USA captain Zach Johnson believes that Woods has always been part of the team, even if his name is not on the squad sheet. The 47-year old can take up a mentor role and has been on various calls with Johnson.

However, Woods is currently recovering from an injury and was also absent from many PGA Tour events.

Zach Johnson spoke about the availability of Woods via golf.com:

“We’re communicating with him quite a bit. Actually trying to get a phone call here shortly, but nothing of any substance. He’s a part of the team. It’s just a matter of to what degree, right?”

Numerous reports suggest that Tiger Woods can be part of the Rome squad in September as an assistant or a confidant. However, playing in the event is completely out of picture for him.