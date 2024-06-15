Did Tiger Woods make the cut at the 2024 US Open?

The 2024 US Open has been a tough major for golfers to take on, and unfortunately, Tiger Woods has failed to make the cut going into the weekend. Despite a valiant effort, Woods' score of +7 was not enough to advance to the third round of the event.

Tiger Woods shot a 4 over 74 on day 1 of the US Open, carding six bogeys and two birdies. Coming off the course he seemed to be in much better condition than at the previous majors that he played at. He was disappointed with his performance, and he spoke about the improvements that he could make on Day 2.

"I didn't hit my irons particularly well. Didn't putt that great. Drove it on the string all day. Unfortunately I just didn't capitalize on it," Woods said to the PGA Tour.

However, he did also mention the need to protect his health and his leg. Woods said that he has had to find a balance between playing and not playing regular PGA Tour events.

"I'm physically getting better as the year has gone on. I just haven't been able to play as much because I just don't want to hurt myself pre(tournament), then I won't be able to play in the major championships. It's pick your poison, right?"

Tiger Woods's campaign on Day 2 did not improve much, as he shot a 3 over 73. He carded 4 bogeys and 1 birdie. Ultimately, he finished with a score of +7, which saw him miss the cut by 2 shots.

Golfers that missed the cut at the 2024 US Open ft. Tiger Woods

Following are the golfers that missed the cut at the 2024 US Open:

Frederik Kjettrup

Robert MacIntyre

Taisei Shimizu

Jason Scrivener

Nick Dunlap

Viktor Hovland

Eric Cole

Max Homa

Justin Rose

Jackson Buchanan (a)

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Ben James (a)

Bryan Kim (a)

Kurt Kitayama

Tiger Woods

Adam Hadwin

Peter Malnati

Rico Hoey

Omar Morales (a)

Seamus Power

Parker Bell (a)

Ryo Ishikawa

Alex Noren

Taylor Moore

Webb Simpson

Erik van Rooyen

Richard Mansell

Will Zalatoris

Rickie Fowler

Chesson Hadley

Tom Hoge

Nick Taylor

Jason Day

Eugenio Chacarra

Victor Perez

Logan McAllister

Cam Davis

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Joey Vrzich

Dustin Johnson

Chris Petefish

Edoardo Molinari

Mac Meissner

Robert Rock

Sung Kang

Beau Hossler

Gary Woodland

Sungjae Im

Takumi Kanaya

Ashton McCulloch (a)

Adam Schenk

Michael McGowan

Justin Thomas

Brendan Valdes (a)

Harry Higgs

Wells Williams (a)

Sam Bairstow

Andrew Svoboda

Carter Jenkins

Willie Mack III

Casey Jarvis

Gordon Sargent (a)

Jake Knapp

Byeong Hun An

Adrian Meronk

Santiago de la Fuente (a)

Grant Forrest

John Chin

Lucas Glover

Jim Herman

Mackenzie Hughes

Maxwell Moldovan

Stewart Hagestad (a)

Matteo Manassero

Carson Schaake

Phil Mickelson

Chris Naegel

Colin Prater (a)

Riki Kawamoto

Rikuya Hoshino

Otto Black

Charlie Reiter

Ludvig Aberg took the lead at the end of day 2, with an impressive score of 5 under par.

