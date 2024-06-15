Did Tiger Woods make the cut at the 2024 US Open?

The 2024 US Open has been a tough major for golfers to take on, and unfortunately, Tiger Woods has failed to make the cut going into the weekend. Despite a valiant effort, Woods' score of +7 was not enough to advance to the third round of the event.
Tiger Woods shot a 4 over 74 on day 1 of the US Open, carding six bogeys and two birdies. Coming off the course he seemed to be in much better condition than at the previous majors that he played at. He was disappointed with his performance, and he spoke about the improvements that he could make on Day 2.
"I didn't hit my irons particularly well. Didn't putt that great. Drove it on the string all day. Unfortunately I just didn't capitalize on it," Woods said to the PGA Tour.
However, he did also mention the need to protect his health and his leg. Woods said that he has had to find a balance between playing and not playing regular PGA Tour events.
"I'm physically getting better as the year has gone on. I just haven't been able to play as much because I just don't want to hurt myself pre(tournament), then I won't be able to play in the major championships. It's pick your poison, right?"
Tiger Woods's campaign on Day 2 did not improve much, as he shot a 3 over 73. He carded 4 bogeys and 1 birdie. Ultimately, he finished with a score of +7, which saw him miss the cut by 2 shots.
Golfers that missed the cut at the 2024 US Open ft. Tiger Woods
Following are the golfers that missed the cut at the 2024 US Open:
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Robert MacIntyre
- Taisei Shimizu
- Jason Scrivener
- Nick Dunlap
- Viktor Hovland
- Eric Cole
- Max Homa
- Justin Rose
- Jackson Buchanan (a)
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Ben James (a)
- Bryan Kim (a)
- Kurt Kitayama
- Tiger Woods
- Adam Hadwin
- Peter Malnati
- Rico Hoey
- Omar Morales (a)
- Seamus Power
- Parker Bell (a)
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Alex Noren
- Taylor Moore
- Webb Simpson
- Erik van Rooyen
- Richard Mansell
- Will Zalatoris
- Rickie Fowler
- Chesson Hadley
- Tom Hoge
- Nick Taylor
- Jason Day
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Victor Perez
- Logan McAllister
- Cam Davis
- Hiroshi Tai (a)
- Joey Vrzich
- Dustin Johnson
- Chris Petefish
- Edoardo Molinari
- Mac Meissner
- Robert Rock
- Sung Kang
- Beau Hossler
- Gary Woodland
- Sungjae Im
- Takumi Kanaya
- Ashton McCulloch (a)
- Adam Schenk
- Michael McGowan
- Justin Thomas
- Brendan Valdes (a)
- Harry Higgs
- Wells Williams (a)
- Sam Bairstow
- Andrew Svoboda
- Carter Jenkins
- Willie Mack III
- Casey Jarvis
- Gordon Sargent (a)
- Jake Knapp
- Byeong Hun An
- Adrian Meronk
- Santiago de la Fuente (a)
- Grant Forrest
- John Chin
- Lucas Glover
- Jim Herman
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Maxwell Moldovan
- Stewart Hagestad (a)
- Matteo Manassero
- Carson Schaake
- Phil Mickelson
- Chris Naegel
- Colin Prater (a)
- Riki Kawamoto
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Otto Black
- Charlie Reiter
Ludvig Aberg took the lead at the end of day 2, with an impressive score of 5 under par.
