Did Tiger Woods make the TGL playoffs? 15x major champ's team position explored 

No, Tiger Woods didn't make it to the TGL playoffs. His team, Jupiter Links Golf Club failed to advance to the playoffs after the final group stage match on Tuesday, March 4 at SoFi Center.

Woods' team Jupiter Links Golf Club had a tough run in the inaugural season of TGL. They faced a heavy 1-12 loss to Los Angeles Golf Club in their first match before bouncing back to secure a narrow 4-3 win against Rory McIlroy's team Boston Common Golf in the second match.

However, their momentum didn't last and they suffered back-to-back defeats against New York Golf Club by 3-10 and then against Bay Golf Club by 3-6. On Tuesday, in their final match, they failed to do anything impressive, losing to Atlanta Drive Golf Club by 1-9. They secured only two points and finished fifth in the TGL standings.

Let's take a look at the TGL standings after 15 matches:

Los Angeles Golf Club: 9 points, 4 wins and 1 overtime loss in 5 matches The Bay Golf Club: 8 points, 4 win in 5 matches Atlanta Drive GC: 8 points, 4 wins in 5 matches New York Golf Club: 5 points, 2 wins and 1 overtime loss in 5 matches Jupiter Links GC: 2 points, 1 win in 5 matches Boston Common Golf: 1 point, 0 wins and 1 overtime loss in 5 matches

Tiger Woods reflects on the first TGL season

After the final group stage match, Tiger Woods was asked to assess the TGL season in totality as a cofounder in the press conference. The former World No. 1 said that the league has attracted new audiences especially the youth through its indoor simulation format. He said that primetime ESPN broadcasts have given the audience an uncommon viewing experience of the game of golf.

He said (via ASAP Sports):

"We had some late matches, ones that are 9:00 to 11:00, so the fact that we haven't had golf at those times because we don't really have that with our daylight schedule, to be able to do that and grow the game and showcase it and showcase, these guys have bought into the concept, bought into the clubs, the teams they play for, and you see the teamwork on each team, how the players communicate. They're really enjoying it."

Woods was further asked how the tech-infused golf league engaged the younger fans. He said:

"Everyone in today's day and age, their attention span is not very long. So I think that what we were able to do with the shot clock and the time and the pace of play, I think that is great for the game and it's great for the younger demographic."

Woods said there were numerous opportunities ahead and that TGL could be expanded and improved in various ways.

