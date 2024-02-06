Did Wyndham Clark use an AI-crafted putter for his record-breaking AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am outing? All you need to know

Wyndham Clark won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this Sunday, beating Ludvig Aberg by a single-stroke difference. His successful week at Pebble Beach consisted of a historic 12-under 60 in the third and final round of the shortened 54-hole event, which broke the course record. During his successful quest for his third PGA Tour win, Clark used a new putter that was crafted by an AI.

During the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Clark was using an Odyssey Ai-One Jailbird Cruiser, which had a significant difference from the Odyssey Jailbird mallet putter he used during his triumph at the U.S. Open.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Saturday, February 3, Clark revealed that he and his recently hired putting coach, Mike Kanski, tried around nine different putters before finalizing the Odyssey Ai-One Jailbird Cruiser.

He continued:

"I've been using kind of the putter that Rickie and I have been using, kind of started using that last year and I've really struggled on the greens since the U.S. Open. So basically I brought these putters and we resulted to changing no line on the putter, I went a little bit shorter and I went from being conventional to cross-hand."

"A lot of big changes, but when you were as -- when you're in a spot where I was mentally in putting you kind of needed a change, just something totally different so you couldn't complain or have those same feels that I had in previous tournaments."

Earlier, the fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was canceled due to unfavorable weather, and Wyndham Clark, who was leading by a stroke after 54 holes, was declared the winner. He became the first 54-hole winner at Pebble Beach since Dustin Johnson in 2009 and the first on the PGA Tour since the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2016.

In nine months, the 30-year-old American has won three premier events. Last year, he won the Wells Fargo Championship and the US Open, both with the winner's prize money of $3.6 million.

What equipment did Wyndham Clark use during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Wyndham Clark poses with the trophy after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Here's a look at the equipment Wyndham Clark used at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

DRIVER

Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 60 6.5 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS:

TaylorMade Qi10 with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 80 TX shaft

IRONS:

Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 100HY X (3) shaft

Titleist 620 CB (4-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 (4-9) shaft

WEDGES:

Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (P, G, S), Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60-A) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shaft

PUTTER:

Odyssey AI-One Jailbird with SuperStroke Zenergy 1.0P Claw 13 grip

BALL:

Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS

Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord