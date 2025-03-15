Xander Schauffele had a rough return from injury as he barely made the cut at the 2025 Players Championship. He carded a 1-under 71 in the second round, finishing with a two-day total of 1-under, which was also the cutline at TPC Sawgrass.

On Friday, March 14, Schauffele entered the second round of the Players Championship after shooting an even-par 72 on Day 1. Needing a solid round to secure a spot in the upper half, he picked up two birdies on the front nine and was 2-under at the halfway mark.

However, Schauffele bogeyed two holes on the back nine, putting him on the verge of missing the cut. Nevertheless, a clutch birdie putt on the 18th ensured his place for the weekend.

For the uninitiated, the World No. 3 golfer hasn't missed a cut in a while and holds the longest active cut-making streak on the PGA Tour. He has now made 59 successive cuts, ten more than second-best Scottie Scheffler. However, he is still far behind Tiger Woods, who made 142 consecutive cuts.

This is only Xander Schauffele's third start of the 2025 PGA Tour season. He played the season opener at The Sentry but then missed two months of action due to a rib cage injury. He returned to the Tour at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he finished tied for 40th.

Following the 36-hole action, Schauffele is tied for 65th and sits 10 strokes off the lead. Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia fired a low 66 on Friday to take a joint one-shot lead at 11-under. J.J. Spaun sits in solo third after a second-round 68, while Rory McIlroy is two strokes back alongside Alex Smalley and Collin Morikawa.

When will Xander Schauffele tee off at the Players Championship 2025, Round 3?

Xander Schauffele is paired with Daniel Berger for the third round of the 2025 Players Championship. The duo will tee off on Saturday, March 15, at 8:55 a.m. ET from the first hole.

The third round of the Players Championship will begin at 8:25 a.m. ET, with Shane Lowry and Danny Walker teeing off as the first group of the day. Leaders Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia will begin their round at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun are in the penultimate group of the day and will tee off at 2:25 p.m. ET. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is paired with Taylor Pendrith, with their tee time set for 1:10 p.m. ET.

