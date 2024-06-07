“Didn’t they have $5m” ”Couldn’t care less”: Golf fans unhappy as Jon Rahm ties with $7 billion-worth Tequila giant for LIV Golf's Legion XIII

Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team, Legion XIII, has signed a multi-year deal with Maestro Dobel Tequila. The deal was announced on Thursday, June 6, just a day before the LIV Golf Houston event.

Rahm is at the Golf Club of Houston this week for LIV Golf's eighth event on the calendar, which kicks off on June 7. Ahead of the event, he signed a significant brand deal with Maestro Dobel, a $7 billion tequila giant who is also credited with introducing the first-ever Cristalino tequila.

On Thursday, June 6, Mike McAllister, the editorial director of the LIV Golf League, shared a clip of the event on X. In the video, Jon Rahm was seen mixing a few drinks during the announcement of his deal with Maestro Dobel.

Fans online had interesting reactions to the deal announcement. Here's a look at some reactions:

"Didn’t they have $5m in sales last year," one fan asked.

"Couldn't care less," another fan wrote.

"Growing the game one drunk at a time 🥴," one user joked.

"He looks so happy," wrote another fan.

"No shoes available?🤓," this fan asked

"No one cares." one fan posted.

"We are honored that they have chosen to become part of the Legion XIII family." Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team cracks a sponsorship deal with Maestro Dobel

Jon Rahm signed a deal with Maestro Dobel last year, and now the tequila giant is also part of his LIV Golf journey after signing with Legion XIII.

Following the deal, Rahm said that he had a singular goal of becoming the best at what he did, and now he shares this goal with his team.

He said, as per LIV Golf:

"The continuation of my partnership with Maestro Dobel Tequila, which has now expanded to Legion XIII, is the perfect fit as they are also unwavering in their commitment to excellence. We are honored that they have chosen to become part of the Legion XIII family, and we look forward to introducing the brand’s smooth tequilas to our fans across the world."

Speaking of on-course performance, Jon Rahm's team has clinched two wins in seven starts and is placed second in the season standings. As for Rahm, he has yet to win a title despite coming close in many events this year.

The two-time major champion will begin his first round at 12:15 pm ET on Friday. He is grouped with Stinger GC's Dean Burmester and 4 Aces GC's captain, Dustin Johnson.