"Didn’t get away from golf" – Nelly Korda shares details about her Czech Republic break

Nelly Korda is back in action on the LPGA Tour after a week off in the Czech Republic. However, she revealed that it wasn’t a typical break from golf, as she continued to practice during her time off.
Korda is in Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland this week for the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open 2025. This is the first LPGA event since the Amundi Evian Championship, where she finished tied for 43rd.
On Thursday, July 24, during her post-round interview at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open 2025, Korda shared details about her week off.
"I didn't get away from golf," she said. "I went there and practiced. Other than that, it's beautiful there. Got to enjoy some really good food, scenery and played some golf."
Reflecting on her first-round performance, Nelly Korda looked satisfied with her 4-under score.
"Not bad," she added. "Capitalized on some really good holes. Played the par 5s really well today. The weather was beautiful in the morning and then progressively got a little windier, which I was expecting. But overall, very happy with my round."
The World No. 1 golfer is looking for her first win of the season as well as her first since The Annika last November. While she bagged seven titles last season, this year has been a bit underwhelming for her. Overall, she has had four top-10 finishes, including two runner-up results. One of those came at the U.S. Women’s Open, her best finish at the event so far.
How did Nelly Korda perform at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025, Round 1?
Here's a look at Nelly Korda's hole-by-hole performance at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025, Round 1:
Front Nine:
- Hole 1, Par 4: 5 (Bogey)
- Hole 2, Par 4: 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 3, Par 5: 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 4, Par 3: 3 (Par)
- Hole 5, Par 5: 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 6, Par 3: 3 (Par)
- Hole 7, Par 4: 5 (Bogey)
- Hole 8, Par 4: 3 (Birdie)
- Hole 9, Par 4: 3 (Birdie)
- OUT: 33 (-3)
Back Nine:
- Hole 10, Par 4: 4 (Par)
- Hole 11, Par 3: 3 (Par)
- Hole 12, Par 4: 4 (Par)
- Hole 13, Par 4: 4 (Par)
- Hole 14, Par 5: 4 (Birdie)
- Hole 15, Par 3: 3 (Par)
- Hole 16, Par 4: 5 (Bogey)
- Hole 17, Par 4: 4 (Par)
- Hole 18, Par 5: 4 (Birdie)
- IN: 35 (-1)
Total: 68 (-4)