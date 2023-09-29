“Didn’t know there was golf on” – Fans dub Ryder Cup coverage ‘terrible’ as commercials take center stage

Golf fans are highly disappointed with lots of commercials during the 2023 Ryder Cup. The tournament coverage was overloaded with commercials making it difficult for people to enjoy the game.

They took to Twitter to slam the officials for the coverage involving a lot of commercials. A fan commented that the coverage was so poor that it was difficult to know that there was golf going on.

One user wrote:

"Didn’t know there was golf on. I just see commercials."

"Not enjoying the commercials," another commented.

"Worst coverage ever," commented another fan.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

The 2023 Ryder Cup started with the Day 1 events on September 29 and had its finale on Sunday, October 1 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The Friday session will be live-televised on the BBC Sports website and app from 6:15 a.m. BST while the live radio coverage will start at 9:00 a.m. BST on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport website and app. The highlights of the first day will be available on BBC 2 from 8:30 pm.

All three days of live coverage will be available on the BBC Sports website and app followed by Live radio coverage and highlights on there BBC channels.

Here is the TV Schedule of the 2023 Ryder Cup (All-time BST):

Friday, 29 September

06:15-18:00 - Live text coverage

Channel: BBC Sport website and app

09:00-18:00 - Live radio coverage

Channel: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app

20:30-22:00 - Highlights

Channel: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Saturday, 30 September

06:15-18:00 - Live text coverage

Channel: BBC Sport website and app

06:00-18:00 - Live radio coverage

Channel: BBC Radio 5 Live & 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app

20:30-22:00 - Highlights

Channel: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

Sunday, 1 October

10:00-18:00 - Live text coverage

Channel: BBC Sport website and app

10:00-18:00 - Live radio coverage

Channel: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app

19:30-21:00 - Highlights

Channel: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

For the US audience, the tournament will be available on NBC Network and USA Network on all three days. The live coverage of Friday's foursomes will be on the USA Network from 1:30 a.m. ET and it will be live-streamed on Peacock and RyderCup.com.

Here is the TV schedule of the 2023 Ryder Cup for the American audience (All-time ET):

Friday, Sept. 29

Live TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Channel: USA Network.

Livestream online: 1:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Channel: Peacock and RyderCup.com.

Saturday, Sept. 31

Live TV coverage: 1:30-3 a.m.

Channel: USA Network then 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. on NBC.

Livestream online: 1:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Channel: Peacock and RyderCup.com.

Sunday, Oct. 1:

Singles: 5:35 a.m.

Live TV coverage: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Channel: NBC

Live stream online: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Channel: Peacock and RyderCup.com.