"Didn’t want to stop that run": When Rory McIlroy won back-to-back PGA Tour starts for the first time

Rory McIlroy has won 41 professional titles in his career, including 26 PGA Tour wins. He has also claimed four major championships. It's not often we see players win in back-to-back starts, given the stiff competition. McIlroy has achieved this feat only a few times, with his first back-to-back win coming at the 2012 BMW Championship.

The 2012 BMW Championship was played from September 6 to September 9 at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Indiana. McIlroy entered the tournament after winning the Deutsche Bank Championship just days earlier. Over the first three rounds, he fired 64-68-69 to reach 15-under, one shot behind Vijay Singh.

In the final round, Singh faltered, shooting 1-over 73, while McIlroy secured his second consecutive win with a 67. He finished at 20-under to beat Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood by two strokes.

Trending

During the post-round interview, McIlroy said that although he could have skipped the BMW Championship, he didn't, as he wanted to keep his momentum going.

"Some suggested that I could have taken a week off and still could have been in the top five in the FedEx Cup standings going into Atlanta, but I felt like I was playing really well and didn't want to stop that run," he said as per Sky.

With the BMW Championship win, Rory McIlroy became the first European to win four times on the PGA Tour in a single season. Further, he became the only player other than Tiger Woods to win four events in a season since 2005.

When will Rory McIlroy play next?

Rory McIlroy will next compete at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which will take place from Thursday, January 30 to Friday, February 2 at Pebble Beach in California. This will be his first start on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season. However, he began the season with the DP World Tour Hero Dubai Desert Classic, where he finished third.

Last season, McIlroy won twice on the PGA Tour and twice on the DP World Tour. He also won the DP World Tour Championship and claimed his sixth Race to Dubai title. Additionally, he was awarded DP World Tour Player of the Season.

However, the Northern Irishman also faced a few disappointments, including a heartbreaking loss at the US Open, where he made blunders on the final few holes and eventually lost to Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke. Notably, McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014 and will be eager to end his more than ten-year drought soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback