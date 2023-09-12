Diksha Dagar finishes 21st at Big Green Egg Open

Another thrilling display from professional Indian golfer Diksha Dagar was on the cards on Tuesday as she finished with 2-under 70 cards on the concluding day of the Big Green Egg Open. The Ladies European Tour was unfolding in the Netherlands and witnessed consecutive brilliance from India's golfing sensation.

She had rounds of 71-7-70 while depicting her prowess. However, it was not enough to secure her spot among the top-10. The 22-year-old left-handed golfer saw a late bogey finish under 211 and was tied 21st along with two birdies and a bogey on each side of the Hilversumsche Golf Club.

So far, she has been offering tempting performances to stay in the limelight. With a modest finish in T-21, she is vying in the third spot to Costa del sol (A region in South Spain), which is the order of Merit for the LET.

It is pertinent to mention that Diksha Dagar has had a total of six top-10 finishes throughout the tournament. Out of these, she also bagged a win sticking to her mastery in golf.

Surprisingly, her performance also won her career-best finish in t-21 at the AIG Women's Open. Diksha was 3-under for the back nine for a 1-under scorecard after a 2-over front nine, registering her best in majors.

How did other Indians perform apart from Diksha Dagar?

As for the other female representatives from the nation, Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari, Avani Prashanth, and Tvesa Malik missed the cuts in an unfortunate set of events. However, Vani Kapoor (70) was T-39 at 1-under 215.

In the rousing contest for excellence at the 2023 Costa del Sol Race, the trio of frontrunners portrayed splendid consistency. Celine Boutier persisted in asserting her powers as she spearheaded the table, closely followed by Ana Peláez Trivino in the subsequent spot. On the other hand, Diksha Dagar held steadfast in the third position.

Further adding an exciting twist to the rankings was Cheenglab who surged into fourth spot. She ended up amassing an outstanding tally of 1,317.72 points. This ascent not only affirmed her position in the upper echelons of the contest but also improved her commanding lead in the esteemed Rookie of the Year standings.

Apart from the brilliance of Diksha Dagar, Thai's Trichat Cheenglab lifted her first-ever LED title. She won by just a bare margin of one shot after shooting a 67 (-5).