Diksha Dagar to lead strong Indian challenge in Italian Open golf

Diksha Dagar is all set to lead a strong five-member Indian unit at the 2024 Ladies Italian Open. The experienced golfer will be keen to put behind a rare missed cut as she shoulders this responsibility.

The tournament is set to take place in Rome and begins on Friday, June 14. Dagar, who missed a rare cut last week, is preparing to return to action at the 2024 Ladies Italian Open.

The star Indian golfer, having secured her spot already, is headed to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as well. Dagar is just outside of the Top 10 on the Ladies Order of Merit, where she was placed third last year.

She is one among the five Indian golfers who will be on the field this week. The other four are rookie Pranavi Urs, experienced Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor, and Ridhima Dilwari.

The tournament will see all five tee up at the Golf Nazionale, which will be hosting the event for the first time.

Diksha Dagar will be keen to break into top 10

Diksha Dagar had nine top-tens the previous year. She also had a win in the Czech Ladies Open. Further, she had a third-place finish at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

This year, she has managed two top-ten finishes so far. This included a third-place finish at the Joburg Open. She will be keen to break into the top 10 once again.

Dagar will be seen in action in the afternoon session. Meanwhile, Tvesa Malik will also tee off in the afternoon session. Malik achieved her maiden International win this year when she participated in the Sunshine Tour in South Africa. She also had her first Top-10 on the LET since 2021.

Malik had five tops in 2021. This also included a T10 at the Italian Open. Along with the duo, Ridhima Dilwari is also set to tee off in the afternoon session.

On the other hand, Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor will be in action during the morning session.

Diksha Dagar is currently 11th on the LET Order of Merit. With three Top 10s this season, Urs follows her closely on 13th. She finished tied third in her last start at the Dormy Open Helsingborg, which was her best as well.

Among the locals, a name to look forward to is Alessandra Fanali. The 24-year-old is the highest-ranked Italian Women's player.

