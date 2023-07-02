Diksha Dagar secures Tied-26th finish at Ladies Open

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar made a remarkable comeback to secure a Tied-26th finish at the Ladies Open by Pickala Rock Resort. The young golfer, who narrowly made the cut, posted a final round of 1-under 71. It let her wind up the tournament with a total score of 3-under 213.

Among all the Indian players, she emerged as the best. Pranavi Urs (Tied-32nd) was the only other player to make the cut. On the other hand, Vani Kapoor (Tied-56th) also managed to make a cut.

Both the ladies portrayed consistent performances throughout the contest. Each of them recorded two birdies against a lone bogey.

Diksha Dagar made a comeback after striving in the first round

Dagar fought back in the second round of the Ladies Open to secure a place in the cut alongside her fellow Indian golfer Urs. After a disappointing first round of 74 without a birdie, she surely knew that she needed solid performances in the following round. To bounce back, she produced a remarkable effort, scoring a 5-under on the front nine.

Notably, she faced some critical challenges in the back nine and registered two bogies against one bogey. However, her solid round of 68 presented her with a total of 2-under for 36 holes, ensuring her a comfortable tied 32nd position and a spot in the cut.

Urs also showed her skills and made it to the next round luckily. She totalled a praiseworthy 1-under 71 to her first-round score of 72, ending at 1-under overall and securing a tied 40th position. The top-ranked golfer from the country on the domestic Women's Pro Golf Tour in 2022 pictured her consistency with three birdies versus two bogeys.

The other four athletes, Tvesa Malik, Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal, and Amandeep Drall failed to make the cut. It halted them from participating in the later stages of the tournament.

Nevertheless, the spotlight fell on Carmen Alonso from Spain, who is a seasoned professional with over 19 years of experience. She clutched her first-ever Ladies European Tour (LET) title.

In a thrilling final, Alonso prevailed over Johanna Gustavsson by a narrow margin. Notably, Alonso outshone Gustavsson by one stroke with a score of 15 under par.

Poll : 0 votes