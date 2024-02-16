Disc Golf All Star weekend 2024 teams, schedule, dates and more

The Disc Golf Pro Tour is back with its Disc Golf All Star event this weekend. Scheduled between February 16 to 18, the tournament will be held in Brooksville, Florida. The event will serve as the kickoff for the ninth season of Disc Golf.

The Disc Golf All Star Tournament will feature the doubles tournament on day 1 and the singles tournament on day 2. The coverage for the tournament will be available on the Disc Golf Network as well as YouTube.

The coverage will include the press conference and the pre-tournament skills challenge. Following are the coverage timings (via Disc Golf Pro Tour):

Thursday (2/15): Press Conference- 5 PM (ET) on Disc Golf Network / YouTube

Friday (2/16): Skills Competition- 1 PM (ET) on Disc Golf Network / YouTube

Saturday (2/17): All-Star Doubles- FPO: 9:30 AM (ET), MPO: 2:30 PM (ET) on Disc Golf Network

Sunday (2/18)All-Star Singles FPO: 9:30 AM (ET), MPO: 2:30 PM (ET) on Disc Golf Network

MPO and FPO teams announced for 2024 Disc Golf All Stars Tournament

The Disc Golf Pro Tour will be reintroducing its team-style format this season, emulating that of the PGA Tour's Ryder Cup. There will be two teams, the FPO and the MPO, which are created based on the points standings from last year's season.

Following are the teams for the Disc Golf All Stars weekend with their seedings:

FPO Team

Team Scoggins:

(C) Ohn Scoggins (2)

Kat Mertsch (5)

Hailey King (6)

Macie Valediaz (9)

Jessica Weese (10)

Henna Blomroos (12)

Team Gannon:

(C) Missy Gannon (1)

Holyn Handley (3)

Ella Hansen (4)

Catrina Allen (7)

Sarah Hokom (8)

Ali Smith (11)

MPO Team

Team Heimburg:

(C) Calvin Heimburg (1)

Ricky Wysocki (4)

Matt Orum (5)

Anthony Barela (7)

James Proctor (9)

Chris Dickerson (12)

Team Robinson:

(C) Isaac Robinson (2)

Gannon Buhr (3)

Kyle Klein (6)

Cole Redalen (8)

Ezra Robinson (10)

Aaron Gossage (11)

The pre-tournament skills challenge will also take place where putting, distance, and accuracy will be tested in a fun feature game among athletes. This will be followed by the doubles competition on Saturday and the head-to-head singles competition on Sunday.