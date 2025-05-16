"Discount bin Tiger Woods walk after it" - Fans react to Bryson DeChambeau's hilarious action after sending a shot at PGA Championship

Fans on social media have reacted to Bryson DeChambeau's hilarious action after hitting a ball at the 2025 PGA Championship. The second major of the year finally started with its first round on Thursday, May 15.

After the opening round, a video of Bryson DeChambeau has gone viral on the internet. In that, he is seen walking on the greens in hilarious fashion. Golf writer Christopher Powers shared a video of DeChambeau on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Fans in the comment section reacted to the hilarious action of Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 PGA Championship. Some called it a kind of TikTok dance.

"Discount bin Tiger walk after it," a fan wrote.

"This looks like the intro to a viral TikTok dance," a fan said.

"It's the way he walks after it, I don't know what it is but it's something," one more fan added.

Here are some more fans' reactions

"Most electric player out there," one more fan added.

"this cannot be real," another fan said.

"Trudging through the Quail jungle," a fan added.

A look into Bryson DeChambeau's performance at PGA Championship 2025

Bryson DeChambeau started the game on the first tee hole on Thursday, May 15. He, however, had a tough start, particularly on the front nine.

DeChambeau made a bogey on the third hole, but improved on the back nine and found relief on the tenth hole. He made a birdie on this par-5, but then again ended up making a bogey on the 13th.

He added two more birdies on the back nine, along with a bogey on the 18th for an even-par 71 round. He settled in a tie for 46th place after the first 18 holes.

Meanwhile, Jhonattan Vegas shot a round of 7-under and took the lead in the game. Cam Davis and Ryan Gerard played a round of 5-under to settle in a two-way tie for second place, followed by Luke Donald, Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley, Stephan Jaeger, and Aaron Rai, all tied for fourth at 4-under.

Here are some top finishers after the opening round of the 2025 PGA Championship:

1 - Jhonattan Vegas (-7)

T2 - Ryan Gerard (-5)

T2 - Cam Davis (-5)

T4 - Luke Donald (-4)

T4 - Ryan Fox (-4)

T4 - Alex Smalley (-4)

T4 - Stephan Jaeger (-4)

T4 - Aaron Rai (-4)

T9 - Alex Noren (-3)

T9 - J. T. Poston (-3)

T9 - Ryo Hisatsune (-3)

T9 - Nico Echavarria (-3)

T9 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-3)

T9 - Robert MacIntyre (-3)

T9 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-3)

T9 - Keegan Bradley (-3)

T9 - Tyrrell Hatton (-3)

T9 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-3)

T9 - Rafael Campos (-3)

T20 - Scottie Scheffler (-2)

T20 - Harry Hall (-2)

T20 - Marco Penge (-2)

T20 - Garrick Higgo (-2)

T20 - Justin Lower (-2)

T20 - Byeong Hun An (-2)

T20 - Adam Scott (-2)

T20 - Taylor Pendrith (-2)

T20 - Viktor Hovland (-2)

The PGA Championship has a cutline after 36 holes, and only the players in the top 70 and ties will qualify to play in the final two rounds over the weekend. The tournament will have its final on Sunday, May 18.

