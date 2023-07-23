Discovering the next host venues for The Open Championship

Venues hosting The Open Championship generally alternate in five-year periods, three in Scotland and two in England. The event returns to St. Andrews, as a tradition, once every five years.

This is the standard way of allocating home for The Open Championship, although it is not a strict rule. From 2019, Northern Ireland is also included in the rotation.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR A virtual journey through the history of @TheOpen 🗺️



From Royal Liverpool to Royal Troon, this is the ultimate links golf road trip.

As the tournament was held at the English Royal Liverpool Golf Club, The Open Championship will return to Scotland in 2024. The designated venue is the Royal Troon Golf Club, located in Troon, southeast of Glasgow.

It is a facility with an enormous history. It hosted The Open Championship on nine previous occasions (1923, 1950, 1962, 1973, 1982, 1989, 1997, 2004, and 2016).

The Royal Troon Golf Club was founded in 1878, and the course used for official tournaments (the Old Course) has a length of 7,175 yards and is par 71. The club also has two other courses (Portland course and Craigend course) of 18 and 9 holes, respectively.

The Royal Troon Golf Club has hosted numerous important tournaments, such as the aforementioned nine editions of The Open. The Amateur Championship (five editions), The Senior Open Championship (one edition), and The Women's British Open (one edition) stand out.

The holes of Royal Troon Golf Club's Old Course are traditionally known by names that individualize them. They are Seal (1), Black Rock (2), Gyaws (3), Dunure (4), Greenan (5), Turnberry (6), Tel-el-Kebir (7), Postage Stamp (8), The Monk (9), Sandhills (10), The Railway (11), The Fox (12), Burmah (13), Alton (14), Crosbie (15), Well (16), Rabbit (17) and Craigend (18).

The Open Championship venues for 2025 and 2026

For 2025 The Open Championship will go to Northern Ireland, specifically to the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Antrim. As a fun fact, Rory McIlroy will be playing more than just local as he was born and raised just 22 miles from there.

Royal Portrush Golf Club has two link courses. The one used for official tournaments (Dunluce Links) has 7,337 yards and is par 71. It hosted The Open Championship on two previous occasions: in 1951, when Max Faulkner won, and in 2019, with Shane Lowry taking the title.

Several tournaments of great importance have been played at Dunluce Links, in addition to The Open. Such is the case of The Amateur Championship (three editions), The Irish Open (four editions), The Senior Open Championship (six editions), and The Ladies Irish Open (three editions).

One year later, The Open will be returning to England for the 2026 edition. It will be hosted by the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, Merseyside (the town where Tommy Fleetwood was born and raised).

This is a facility that has hosted the tournament on 10 previous occasions, in addition to other high-level events, such as the Women's British Open.