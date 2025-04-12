  • home icon
  • "Disgrace to golf" - LIV Golf trolled by fans for flexing list of golfers who made the cut at the Masters

By Rohit Yadav
Modified Apr 12, 2025 04:13 GMT
The Masters - Round One - Source: Getty
LIV Golf trolled by fans for flexing list of golfers who made the cut at the Masters (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

LIV Golf was trolled by fans for flexing the number of its players who made the cut at the Masters 2025. Out of 12 LIV golfers who teed off this year, seven have made it to the weekend.

LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau is positioned second with a score of 7-under and only one shot behind leader Justin Rose after two rounds. Tyrrell Hatton is tied for fifth with a score of 5-under and is also in contention after 36 holes.

The remaining LIV players to make the cut at Augusta National Golf Club are Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Charl Schwartzel, and Joaquin Niemann. Let's take a look at seven LIV players who made the cut and their position on the leaderboard after the second round.

  • 2: Bryson DeChambeau (-7)
  • T5: Tyrrell Hatton (-5)
  • T12: Patrick Reed (-3)
  • T22: Bubba Watson (-1)
  • T40: Jon Rahm (+2)
  • T40: Charl Schwartzel (+2)
  • T40: Joaquin Niemann (+2)

LIV Golf's official page took to X and shared a graphic of the seven players who made the cut, captioning the post:

"36 holes down. Onwards to the weekend at The Masters #TheMasters @TheMasters"
Fans took to the comment section and trolled LIV golfers' overall presence at the Masters, calling them "insignificant."

"Who cares you guys are weak, un motivated and a disgrace to golf," one fan commented.
"Couldn't even field a baseball team with that," another fan wrote.
"Strange flex," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans mocked and criticized the celebration of merely making the cut, noting only a few are in contention after two rounds.

"lol. Not many in contention but sure," one fan commented.
"Bragging that you are 10 shots off the lead is really sad," another fan wrote.
"Since when did making the cut be a huge accomplishment for the supposed "worlds best"," another fan asked.

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are the only LIV players to win a major championship after joining LIV Golf. Koepka won the 2023 PGA Championship while DeChambeau won the 2024 US Open.

Which LIV Golfers failed to make the cut at the Masters 2025?

The cutline at the ongoing Masters settled at 2-under. Five LIV Golfers failed to make the cut at Augusta, including Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith.

Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson said that the conditions were "challenging" this week.

"I had a lot of fun. I wish I played better. I thought it was great. I thought that it was challenging with the wind today, but the greens were more receptive. I think they put some water on it knowing that. I thought it was playing, fun, great challenge, hard. It's the Masters; I love everything about it," he said (via ASAP Sports)

The next LIV Golf event will be played in Mexico at Club De Golf Chapultepec from April 25 to 27, 2025.

