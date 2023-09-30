“Disgraceful”: Zach Johnson under scanner for resting 5 weeks to prepare for the Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup has raised eyebrows, and not for the expected reasons. After a dominating performance by Team Europe on Day 1, American hopes of retaining the coveted title seem to be fading.

Team Europe delivered a resounding statement during the opening session. The team achieved a clean sweep for the first time in Ryder Cup history.

The European team kept Team USA at a distance, dominating the opening day with a score of 6.5 - 1.5. This marked a historic moment where the American team failed to secure a single-match victory.

Amid the disheartening American performance, Sky Sports' Andrew Coltart voiced sharp criticism of Team USA's preparation. In his passionate questioning, Coltart did not mince words, describing the team's preparation as "disgraceful."

Coltart questioned the decision to allow players, including captain Zach Johnson, to take a five-week break leading up to the tournament. He expressed his bewilderment, stating:

"I have a massive question about - Zach Johnson is going to get hit with this right now - but who on earth, in their right mind, thinks the best way to prepare for a Ryder Cup is to take five weeks off? Nine of the 12 American players did take five weeks off. That's disgraceful."

USA players' preparation before the Ryder Cup

The United States team poses for the cameras (Image via AP Photo)

Leading up to the Ryder Cup, questions loomed over the preparation of the American players. While nine members of the American team did engage in a practice round at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, significant gaps in competitive play raised concerns.

The FedEx Cup finale, which concluded on August 27, marked the last competitive event for most of Team USA—a notable five weeks before the Ryder Cup. Only three American players—Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Max Homa—found themselves in competitive environments during this period. Koepka, fresh from LIV Golf Chicago, and Thomas and Homa, who participated in the Fortinet Championship earlier in the month, were the exceptions.

The impact of this extended break became evident during the afternoon fourball session when Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth moved ahead against Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton. It marked the first time the American team had taken the lead in a match during the first day.

While these players contributed to securing 1.5 points for Team USA on Friday, their efforts were overshadowed by Europe's dominating performance. Europe achieved a clean sweep in the morning foursomes and outplayed the USA in the fourball matches, resulting in a 2.5 - 1.5 advantage for Europe at the end of the afternoon session.