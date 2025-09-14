"Disgusting" - Phil Mickelson slams 'support of violence' after the Charlie Kirk assassination

Phil Mickelson slammed a fan on social media after Charlie Kirk's unfortunate death. Earlier this week, the American conservative political activist was shot while he was attending a college event in Utah. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Ad

On Saturday, journalist Peter Lyord shared a video of Estoy Dokusie on his X (formerly Twitter) account, in which a lady was discussing Kirk. Lyord shared the post with a caption:

"This person goes by Estoy Dokusei — at least on Instagram. She wants Charlie Kirk’s grieving widow and children to be murdered next. “Don't let it stop with him. Get rid of the whole family, his wife and kids, too." Let’s make her famous."

Ad

Trending

Phil Mickelson responded in the comments section, criticizing those who "support" violence. He wrote:

"The amount of hatred and support of violence is unacceptable and undermines my faith and belief in humanity. What a disappointment. I hope this person and everyone else spewing this rhetoric is held accountable. Disgusting"

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson The amount of hatred and support of violence is unacceptable and undermines my faith and belief in humanity. What a disappointment. I hope this person and everyone else spewing this rhetoric is held accountable. Disgusting

Ad

Earlier this week, a fan page, Libs on TikTok, shared a screenshot of a nurse named Shelly Harmon's comment about Kirk's assassination. The nurse reportedly celebrated the death, and in a comment, asked to start a GoFundMe for the 'shooter'.

American golfer Anthony Kim reacted to the news and wrote:

"Was lucky enuf 2 have amazing humans @MercyOklahoma hospital from doctors 2 nurses but we had no idea u guys also employed people like SHELLY HARMON who is celebrating @charliekirk11 death. She should never have a job to care 4 others. Is she related 2 @GovTimWalz?"

Ad

Anthony Kim's post @AnthonyKim_Golf·

Charlie Kirk is survived by his wife and two kids. He was married to Erika Frantzve, and the couple was blessed with a daughter in 2022 and then welcomed a son in 2024.

Ad

Phil Mickelson sends prayers to Charlie Kirk on social media

On September 11, in a post on X, Phil Mickelson mourned the death of Charlie Kirk and paid his condolences. He shared a heartfelt message, writing:

"I never met Charlie Kirk but I am gutted by this atrocity. Open debate is healthy and essential. Free speech is a constitutional right. Violence for disagreeing with someone is sick, deranged, and creates a greater division that becomes harder to overcome."

Ad

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson I never met Charlie Kirk but I am gutted by this atrocity. Open debate is healthy and essential. Free speech is a constitutional right. Violence for disagreeing with someone is sick, deranged, and creates a greater division that becomes harder to overcome.

Ad

Phil Mickelson is having time away from the greens. The 2025 LIV Golf season wrapped up with its finale last month, and since then, the American has been on a break.

Mickelson had a decent outing this season in the Saudi league. He skipped the season-opening event, which was held in Riyadh, but started the season in Adelaide.

He played three rounds of 72, 74, and 68 to settle in T23 place. He then had an impressive outing in Hong Kong and recorded a third place. He also had an amazing outing in Miami and settled in solo sixth place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More