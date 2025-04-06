Distressed Bryson DeChambeau makes his feelings clear as an unwanted factor ruins a close shot at Miami

Bryson DeChambeau is currently competing in the 2025 LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral. He is leading the event after round two and is one of the favorites to win with the final 18 holes remaining.

The conditions at the Trump National Doral have been challenging since day one, as golfers have struggled due to high wind gusts. Bryson DeChambeau shared a video of one of his chips on his Instagram story, where the strong wind stole a shot from the 31-year-old golfer.

DeChambeau played a chip shot just off the green, landed the ball in the right spot, and allowed it to roll towards the hole. Unfortunately, the strong winds prevented the ball from getting inside the hole. Bryson DeChambeau shared the video of the same and wrote,

"Today was a fun day. It would've been nice to steal a shot here."

Bryson DeChambeau’s unwanted factor ruins his close shot. Image via Instagram @brysondechambeau

Bryson DeChambeau carded 70 in the second round and remained -2 for the day and -5 for the event. He scored four birdies and two bogeys and has a lead of two strokes going into the final round.

DeChambeau has won two LIV Golf trophies in his career so far. However, both these victories came in 2023, and he had an average season last year with just two top-5 finishes.

2025 LIV Golf Miami leaderboard ft. Bryson DeChambeau

Here's the leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Miami after round two.

1. Bryson DeChambeau -5

2. Sergio Garcia -3

T3. Marc Leishman -2

T3. Patrick Reed -2

T3. Phil Mickelson -2

T6. Jon Rahm -1

T6. Dean Burmester -1

8. Dustin Johnson E

T9. Charl Schwartzel +1

T9. Cameron Tringale +1

T11. Kevin Na +2

T11. Danny Lee +2

T11. Lucas Herbert +2

T11. Tom McKibbin +2

T15. Peter Uihlein +3

T15. Cameron Smith +3

T15. Charles Howell III +3

T15. Brooks Koepka +3

T15. Carlos Ortiz +3

T20. David Puig +4

T20. Jason Kokrak +4

T20. Young-han Song +4

T20. Luis Masaveu +4

T20. Harold Varner III +4

T25. Caleb Surratt +5

T25. Yubin Jang +5

T25. Talor Gooch +5

T25. Sebastian Muñoz +5

T29. Matt Jones +6

T29. Ian Poulter +6

T29. Joaquin Niemann +6

T29. Louis Oosthuizen +6

T33. Abraham Ancer +7

T33. Bubba Watson +7

T33. Paul Casey +7

T33. Anirban Lahiri +7

T37. Brendan Steele +8

T37. Sam Horsfield +8

T37. Henrik Stenson +8

T37. Graeme McDowell +8

T41. Lee Westwood +9

T41. Thomas Pieters +9

43. Frederik Kjettrup +10

T44. Martin Kaymer +11

T44. Adrian Meronk +11

T44. Ben Campbell +11

T44. Tyrrell Hatton +11

48. Matthew Wolff +12

T49. Anthony Kim +13

T49. Mito Pereira +13

T49. Andy Ogletree +13

T52. Branden Grace +14

T52. Richard Bland +14

54. Chieh-Po Lee +16

