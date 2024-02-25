DJ Khaled to serve as a ‘cart commentator’ at The Match ft. Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang: Report

DJ Khaled is reportedly back on the greens, this time as a commentator. The American rapper will reportedly serve as a 'cart commentator' in the upcoming edition of the golf tournament, The Match.

A recent report by Nuclr Golf claimed that Khaled will also be present in the field of arguably the most-anticipated tournament of the year, featuring a mixed field for the first time. In the 2024 edition of the tournament, two men and two women golfers will tee off under the light.

Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Lexi Thompson, and Rose Zhang are scheduled to be part of the tournament, which will take place on Monday, February 26, at West Palm Beach. Golfers will tee off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

DJ Khaled, who himself is an avid golfer, has previously hosted the 'We The Best Foundation Golf Classic' charity golf event. His love for the game is evident through his social media profile where he frequently shares his videos of playing golf. It would undoubtedly be a treat for the fans to listen to his commentary in the tournament.

The Match, which started in 2018, has featured sports stars in its previous editions. From Steph Curry to Travis Kelce, there have been several big names who have been part of the tournament over the years. However, the 2024 edition features professional golfers, with reportedly DJ Khaled in the commentator's cart.

All about The Match

The Match is an exhibition golf event, which started in 2018 and features professional golfers and renowned athletes from other sports.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson went head-to-head in the inaugural edition where the latter won the tournament. The second edition was held in a team format where Woods paired up with Peyton Manning while Mickelson was with Tom Brady. This time, Woods and his teammate Manning emerged victorious over Brady and Mickelson.

In the third edition, Mickelson paired up with Charles Barkley and registered victory over Stephan Curry and Peyton Manning by 4&3.

Partnering with Brady, Mickelson also participated in the fourth edition of The Match, held at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, but lost to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

The next edition was again a one-on-one tournament between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. That year, Koepka defeated DeChambeau by 5&3 score.

However, the sixth edition of The Match did not feature any professional golfers. Instead, it consisted of other sports stars. Brady returned to compete with Aaron Rodgers. They played against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes and triumphed by 1 up.

The next edition featured only professional golfers. In Match VII, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas competed against the team of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods and won by 3&2.

The last edition of the event was held in June 2023, with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce taking on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Match 2024 is the first edition of the tournament which features a mixed field. This year, McIlroy will team up with Lexi Thomspon to take on Rose Zhang and Max Homa.